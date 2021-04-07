Róisín Murphy announces new album ‘Crooked Machine,’ shares “Assimilation”

Róisín Murphy's Róisín Machine, one of 2020's best, had the former Moloko singer teaming with old pal DJ Parrot (aka Crooked Man) for joyous album of modern house. Their sessions produced many different versions of the album's tracks and, Murphy is now letting Barratt have his way with it and will release new album Crooked Machine on April 23 via Skint, with a physical release for the first of two Record Store Day 2021 "Drops" on June 12.

“Parrot doesn’t try to be ‘cool’, I reckon that’s the last thing on his mind," says Róisín. "He makes music with a real sense of responsibility to the craft. He just cannot make rubbish music, he’d be too ashamed. So everything he is and everything he has learned, is put into everything he does. I think Crooked Machine is one of his greatest achievements so far. I left him and Fat Dave to their own devices on this and they have outdone themselves! I absolutely love it!! I think I prefer it to the original album, slightly less me and all the more ‘cool’ for it!”

You can check out "Assimilation," an alternate, decidedly more chilled-out version of Róisín Machine's "Simulation," below.

Tracklist:

Kingdom of Machines

Echo Returns

Capable Rhythm

Assimilation

Crooken Machine

Less is More

Name Changer

We are the Law

Hardcore Jealousy