Róisín Murphy announces new LP ‘Róisín Machine,’ shares “Something More”

Róisín Murphy has announced Róisín Machine, which will be out September 25 via Skint/BMG. It's her first full-length since 2015's Take Her Up to Monto, but she's stayed quite busy in the interim, having released a string of 2018 singles with Maurice Fulton, and collaborating with Crooked Man aka DJ Parrot, which is who she's made this new record with. Róisín Machine includes her and Crooked Man's collaborative singles from the last year -- "Murphy's Law," "Narcissus," and "Incapable" -- plus seven more, and they've all been reconfigured as a seamless listening experience meant to experienced as a whole.

The new single is the slinky and soulful "Something More," which was written by NYC songwriter Amy Douglas who Murphy met in London at a talk about the science and psychology of dub music. "I asked her to write me a song about never being full or satisfied, exponential need," Murphy says. "She sent a very basic but brilliant demo very soon after, just her singing and playing a piano. The challenge then is to get the music-direction right, the arrangement and the voicing."

Murphy continued, "Our first version was way more straight ahead pop, funky, very camp. It seemed right when we began before lockdown but as a new reality descended upon the world we got tired of its one and only dimension. So when this slow-burn, deep, soulful, groove emerged out of the Crooked remixes, I decided to change tack. It seemed perfect, the perfect arrangement for the song and also perfect for the moment. We’re in darker ages now and this feels like morning, the sun’s coming up and it’s the last record of a very, very, good night. We need space for ‘mood’ and the ‘uncanny’ right now.”

You can listen to "Something More," and check out the album art and tracklist, below.

Róisín Machine tracklist:

Simulation

Kingdom Of Ends

Something More

Shellfish Mademoiselle

Incapable

We Got Together

Murphy’s Law

Game Changer

Narcissus

Jealousy