Róisín Murphy releases DJ Koze-produced single, “CooCool”

Róisín Murphy has signed to Ninja Tune and released her first new song since 2021, "CooCool," which was produced by DJ Koze, whose 2018 album Knock Knock she appears on. It's a chill yet kinetic electronic pop song, and here's what Róisín says about it:

Ostensibly a fragile little flower yet it has great hidden strength at the roots. There’s classic virtuosity and a lightness of touch, while DJ Koze’s hyper-modern production makes it bounce and glide. It’s a stupidly romantic little love poem. “This thing is way beyond any kind of parody”. Everything in this song is true and playful. Can we fall in love and retain our sense of humour? “Embrace your inner child!” Timeless, ageless, unavoidable love.

Róisín previously told NME that she and Koze made an entire album together, and a press release says more music from the duo is coming this year. Stay tuned. Her last album was 2020's Róisín Machine, which was followed by the accompanying 2021 remix album Crooked Machine. Róisín also plays London's Royal Albert Hall on May 11.