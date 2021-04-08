Roky Erickson tribute LP coming ft. Chelsea Wolfe, Jeff Tweedy, Lucinda Williams, Ty Segall, more

In honor of the late psych rock icon and 13th Floor Elevators frontman Roky Erickson, a tribute album called May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute To Roky Erickson will be released on July 17 via Light In The Attic (as a Record Store Day exclusive). According to a press release, it's the first-ever posthumous tribute album to Roky, and it has "the full support of the Roky Erickson estate."

It features covers by Chelsea Wolfe, Jeff Tweedy, Lucinda Williams, Neko Case, Ty Segall, The Black Angels, ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons, Margo Price, Gary Clark Jr, Lynn Castle & Mark Lanegan, and more, and it was produced by Bill Bentley (who executive produced the great 1990 Roky Erickson tribute Where The Pyramid Meets The Eye) with associate producers Matt Sullivan (co-founder/co-owner of Light in the Attic) and Wyatt Bentley. It comes out on "clear with purple hi-melt" vinyl and it comes with a 16-page booklet featuring rare photos and liner notes by Bentley, plus a bonus RSD-only flexi disc with a previously unreleased Roky Erickson song from the early '70s, "Love Hieroglyphics."

Shortly after Roky died, Chelsea Wolfe released a cover of Night of the Vampire," but she covers a different Roky song for this comp. Mark Lanegan also did a different Roky cover back in 2012 that he included on his recent "Christmas album." Billy F. Gibbons opens the album with "(I've Got) Levitation" which nicely mirrors ZZ Top opening Where The Pyramid Meets the Eye with "Reverberation." Full tracklist below.

Tracklist

Side One

1. Billy F Gibbons - (I've Got) Levitation

2. Mosshart Sexton - Starry Eyes

3. Jeff Tweedy - For You (I'd Do Anything)

4. Lynn Castle & Mark Lanegan - Clear Night For Love

5. The Black Angels - Don't Fall Down

6. Neko Case - Be And Bring Me Home

Side Two

1. Margo Price - Red Temple Prayer (Two-Headed Dog)

2. Gary Clark Jr. & Eve Monsees - Roller Coaster

3. Ty Segall - Night Of The Vampire

4. Lucinda Williams - You're Gonna Miss Me

5. Chelsea Wolfe - If You Have Ghosts

6. Brogan Bentley - May The Circle Remain Unbroken

Bonus RSD-only flexi disc:

1. Roky Erickson - Love Hieroglyphics

Listen to the 1990 Roky Tribute LP: