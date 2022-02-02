Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever announce new LP & tour, share “The Way it Shatters”
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have announced their third album, Endless Rooms, which will be out May 6 via Sub Pop. The band produced themselves for the first time, and say the record is "Doing what we do best: chasing down songs in a room together."
The first single is "How It Shatters," which adds synthesizers to RBCF's signature jangly, three-guitar attack. “It’s about how ending up in your particular situation in life is the result of absolute randomness," they say. "If you happen to be born into wealthy Australia or happen to be born into a war zone in Syria. That’s just the way it shatters. So it’s when this good luck is mistaken for a sense of pride in one’s self or their country they become confused and deluded about what’s important. It’s when those on the other side of the luck scale are completely othered and considered not worthy.”
You can watch the surreal video for "The Way It Shatters," which stars the band's Joe White as a man who stumbles out of the ocean and into a birthday party (shot at the same house that's on Endless Rooms' cover), below.
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have also announced their first North American tour since 2019. It includes a stop at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on August 6 and wraps up in Los Angeles at Teragram Ballroom on August 23. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.
Tracklist:
1. Pearl Like You
2. Tidal River
3. The Way It Shatters
4. Caught Low
5. My Echo
6. Dive Deep
7. Open Up Your Window
8. Blue Eye Lake
9. Saw You At The Eastern Beach
10. Vanishing Dots
11. Endless Rooms
12. Bounce Off The Bottom
ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER - 2022 TOUR DATES
Wed. Feb. 9 - Sydney, AU @ Factory Theatre
Thu. Feb. 10 - Sydney, AU @ Factory Theatre - SOLD OUT
Thu. Feb. 17 - Eltham, AU @ Eltham Hotel
Fri. Feb. 18 - Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli
Sat. Feb. 19 - Canberra, AU @ Kambri - ANU
Fri. Feb. 25 - Melbourne, AU @ The Forum
Thu. Mar. 3 - Adelaide, AU @ The Gov
Fri. Mar. 4 - Hobart, AU @ Altar
Fri. Mar. 18 - Fremantle WA @ AU @ Freo Social
Fri. May 20 - Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas
Sun. May 22 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2 *
Mon. May 23 - Norwich, UK @ Waterfront *
Tue. May 24 - Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy *
Wed. May 25 - Bristol, UK @ Motion *
Thu. May 26 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed *
Sat. May 28 - Northampton, UK @ Roadmender *
Sun. May 29 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute *
Mon. May 30 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre *
Tue. May 31 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz *
Thu. Jun. 2 - London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire *
Fri. Jun. 3 - Sheffield, UK @ The Foundry *
Sat. Jun. 4 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union *
Sun. Jun. 5 - Edinburgh, UK @ The Liquid Room *
Mon. Jun. 6 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Boiler Shop *
Wed. Jun. 8 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street *
Fri. Jun. 10 - Parque Da Cidade, BR @ Primavera Porto
Sat. Jun. 11 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
Sun. Jun. 12 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby
Mon. Jun. 13 - Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia *
Wed. Jun. 15 - Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
Thu. Jun. 16 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee *
Fri. Jun. 17 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset *
Sun. Jun. 19 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie *
Tue. Jun. 21 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie *
Wed. Jun. 22 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje *
Thu. Jun. 23 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *
Fri. Jul. 22 - North Byron Parklands, AU @ Splendour In The Grass
Wed. Jul. 27 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
Mon. Aug. 1 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
Tue. Aug. 2 - Montréal, QC @ L’Escogriffe Bar
Wed. Aug. 3 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
Sat. Aug. 6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Sun. Aug. 7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
Mon. Aug. 8 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Wed. Aug. 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal west
Fri. Aug. 12 - Austin, TX @ Empire
Sat. Aug. 13 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
Mon. Aug. 15 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Tue. Aug. 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
Thu. Aug. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Fri. Aug. 19 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
Sat. Aug. 20 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Mon. Aug. 22 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Tue. Aug. 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
* w/ Stella Donnelly supporting