Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever announce new LP & tour, share “The Way it Shatters”

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have announced their third album, Endless Rooms, which will be out May 6 via Sub Pop. The band produced themselves for the first time, and say the record is "Doing what we do best: chasing down songs in a room together."

The first single is "How It Shatters," which adds synthesizers to RBCF's signature jangly, three-guitar attack. “It’s about how ending up in your particular situation in life is the result of absolute randomness," they say. "If you happen to be born into wealthy Australia or happen to be born into a war zone in Syria. That’s just the way it shatters. So it’s when this good luck is mistaken for a sense of pride in one’s self or their country they become confused and deluded about what’s important. It’s when those on the other side of the luck scale are completely othered and considered not worthy.”

You can watch the surreal video for "The Way It Shatters," which stars the band's Joe White as a man who stumbles out of the ocean and into a birthday party (shot at the same house that's on Endless Rooms' cover), below.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have also announced their first North American tour since 2019. It includes a stop at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on August 6 and wraps up in Los Angeles at Teragram Ballroom on August 23. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

RBCF_EndlessRooms_3600 loading...

Tracklist:

1. Pearl Like You

2. Tidal River

3. The Way It Shatters

4. Caught Low

5. My Echo

6. Dive Deep

7. Open Up Your Window

8. Blue Eye Lake

9. Saw You At The Eastern Beach

10. Vanishing Dots

11. Endless Rooms

12. Bounce Off The Bottom

ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER - 2022 TOUR DATES

Wed. Feb. 9 - Sydney, AU @ Factory Theatre

Thu. Feb. 10 - Sydney, AU @ Factory Theatre - SOLD OUT

Thu. Feb. 17 - Eltham, AU @ Eltham Hotel

Fri. Feb. 18 - Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli

Sat. Feb. 19 - Canberra, AU @ Kambri - ANU

Fri. Feb. 25 - Melbourne, AU @ The Forum

Thu. Mar. 3 - Adelaide, AU @ The Gov

Fri. Mar. 4 - Hobart, AU @ Altar

Fri. Mar. 18 - Fremantle WA @ AU @ Freo Social

Fri. May 20 - Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas

Sun. May 22 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2 *

Mon. May 23 - Norwich, UK @ Waterfront *

Tue. May 24 - Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy *

Wed. May 25 - Bristol, UK @ Motion *

Thu. May 26 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed *

Sat. May 28 - Northampton, UK @ Roadmender *

Sun. May 29 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute *

Mon. May 30 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre *

Tue. May 31 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz *

Thu. Jun. 2 - London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire *

Fri. Jun. 3 - Sheffield, UK @ The Foundry *

Sat. Jun. 4 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union *

Sun. Jun. 5 - Edinburgh, UK @ The Liquid Room *

Mon. Jun. 6 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Boiler Shop *

Wed. Jun. 8 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street *

Fri. Jun. 10 - Parque Da Cidade, BR @ Primavera Porto

Sat. Jun. 11 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Sun. Jun. 12 - Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby

Mon. Jun. 13 - Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia *

Wed. Jun. 15 - Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

Thu. Jun. 16 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee *

Fri. Jun. 17 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset *

Sun. Jun. 19 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie *

Tue. Jun. 21 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie *

Wed. Jun. 22 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje *

Thu. Jun. 23 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *

Fri. Jul. 22 - North Byron Parklands, AU @ Splendour In The Grass

Wed. Jul. 27 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Mon. Aug. 1 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Tue. Aug. 2 - Montréal, QC @ L’Escogriffe Bar

Wed. Aug. 3 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Sat. Aug. 6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sun. Aug. 7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Mon. Aug. 8 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Wed. Aug. 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal west

Fri. Aug. 12 - Austin, TX @ Empire

Sat. Aug. 13 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

Mon. Aug. 15 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Tue. Aug. 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

Thu. Aug. 18 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Fri. Aug. 19 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

Sat. Aug. 20 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Mon. Aug. 22 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Tue. Aug. 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

* w/ Stella Donnelly supporting