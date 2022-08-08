Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever played Music Hall of Williamsburg (pics, setlist, video)

Australia's Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever are in the midst of their first North American tour since 2019, and stopped in Brooklyn on Saturday to play Music Hall of Williamsburg. Photos by Toby Tenenbaum are in this post.

The band has released two albums -- 2020's Sideways To New Italy and this year's Endless Rooms -- since their last trip here, so this was the first time Brooklyn was hearing a lot of the songs in their set, which was also peppered with older tuns like "Talking Straight," "An Air Conditioned Man," "Mainland," "Fountain of Good Fortune" and "French Press," which was the final song of the night.

Brooklyn's Razor Braids made for an impactful lead-in to RBCF with their red outfits matching their profondo rosso backdrop, and Dropper opened the night. Check out pics, RBCF's setlist and fan-shot video below.

SETLIST: Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever @ Music Hall of Williamsburg 8/6/2022

An Air Conditioned Man

She's There

Read My Mind

Talking Straight

Mainland

Dive Deep

Blue Eye Lake

My Echo

The Cool Change

Bounce Off the Bottom

Cars In Space

The Way It Shatters

Falling Thunder

Cameo

Fountain of Good Fortune

Encore:

French Press