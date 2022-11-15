Rolling Loud 2023 California lineup (Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Future, more)

Multi-city hip hop festival Rolling Loud has announced its 2023 California edition, happening March 3-5 at Hollywood Park Grounds (adjacent to SoFi Stadium) in Inglewood, CA. The lineup is headlined by Playboi Carti on Friday (3/3), Travis Scott on Saturday (3/4), and Future on Sunday (3/5). For Travis, who just headlined three Primavera Sounds (in Santiago de Chile, Buenos Aires, and São Paulo), it'll be his first headlining festival appearance in the US since Astroworld in 2021.

The 2023 CA lineup also features Tyga, Trippie Redd, Saweetie, Fivio Foreign, Bones, Nardo Wick, Rich the Kid, Blueface, Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Xavier Wulf, Kamaiyah, Tay Money, Bktherula, SSGKobe, and more on Friday; Lil Baby, Don Toliver, 2 Chainz, Kevin Gates, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Aminé, Chief Keef, Young Nudy, Larry June, Bia, Pouya, Curren$y, Money Man, NoCap, Shordie Shordie, Fat Nick, SpaceGhostPurrp, and more on Saturday; and Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G, Moneybagg Yo, Ski Mask the Slump God, Lil Tecca, OhGeesy, Sheck Wes, Central Cee, Coi Leray, Soosii, Shenseea, Ice Spice, Trae the Truth, G Perico, and more on Sunday, plus "special guest" Lil Wayne. See it in full below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM PT.