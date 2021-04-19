Rolling Loud announces rescheduled 2021 lineup

Last week Rolling Loud Miami announced it was moving the 2021 edition of its festival from May to July 23-25 at Hard Rock Stadium, and now they've announced the lineup. Travis Scott, Post Malone, and A$AP Rocky remain the fest's headliners (they were supposed to play the 2020 Rolling Loud, too), and the rest of the lineup includes other holdovers like 21 Savage, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Rich, Trippie Redd, Da Baby, Lil Baby, Gunna, Ski Mask the Slump God, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Curren$y, Fetty Wap, T-Pain, Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, $uicideboy$, and more. You can check out the full 2021 Rolling Loud Miami lineup in the poster below.

If you previously bought tickets to the 2020 edition, your tickets are still valid, and you can get a refund if you can no longer attend. Tickets for the new dates go on sale April 23 at noon Eastern.