Rolling Loud Cali 2023 pics & videos: Travis Scott, Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Ice Spice & more

Rolling Loud California went down this past weekend at Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood (right next to SoFi Stadium), and it was a very eventful weekend, with big-name surprise guests, promising midday sets from up-and-comers, and more. Lil Wayne brought out 2 Chainz and Nicki Minaj during his set, though Nicki's appearance was plagued by some apparent issues that Nicki had with her DJ. Don Toliver brought out Justin Bieber, James Blake, and Kali Uchis. Saweetie brought out Too $hort. Tyga brought out YG. The Alchemist rapped during Larry June's set (after the two announced a new album together). Travis Scott gave his first US festival headlining appearance since the Astroworld tragedy, though his set was cut short due to the festival's hard 11 PM curfew. Here's an excerpt of Los Angeles Times' review of his set:

“I wish I could do more, but they’re making me go,” Scott said as he left — one way to describe a hard 11 p.m. curfew he surely knew was looming when he began his set nearly half an hour behind schedule. [...] Short as it was, the performance was effective in that it demonstrated the state of a valuable brand unchanged by controversy. But it also reminded you that hip-hop, which has never moved faster than it does right now, was evolving during Scott’s time away. Playing the headliner’s slot on Friday night, 26-year-old Playboi Carti — whose own set was temporarily halted by Rolling Loud organizers after fans reportedly jumped over a barricade — pushed the aggro-rap sound that predominates at Rolling Loud to a kind of gothic nü-metal extreme, screaming almost unintelligibly as an electric guitarist ripped frantic yet weirdly elegant solos. Compared to Carti’s genuinely freaky performance, Scott’s felt almost old-fashioned.

Fivio Foreign was supposed to perform, but dropped off at the last minute due to health issues. Other acts included Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Future, Polo G, Kodak Black, Ice Spice, City Girls, Curren$y (playing a very cool, jazzy full-band set), Ski Mask the Slump God, Kamaiyah, Bktherula, BIA, Aminé, Duke Deuce, Gloss Up, Big Boss Vette, G Perico, Shenseea, Central Cee, Sheck Wes, BabyTron, Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, and much more. The fest streamed live, and much of the video has been archived and officially released. Check out many pics and videos below.

Next up for Rolling Loud is their SXSW showcase. Then they hit Miami on July 21-23.

