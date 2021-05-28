Rolling Loud California: Kid Cudi, J Cole, Future, Wiz Khalifa & lots more

Rolling Loud has just announced the 2021 lineup for its California edition which happens December 10-12 at NOS Events Center in San Bernardino.

Kid Cudi, J. Cole and Future headline, and the deep lineup also includes Wiz Khalifa, Kodak Black, Playboi Carti, Griselda, French Montana, Curren$y, Lil Yachty, Gunna, A Boogie wit Da Hoodie, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, Don Tolliver, Gucci Mane, Swae Lee, Lil Durk, Ski Mask The Slump God, Rico Nasty, , Polo G, 2Chainz, Drakeo the Ruler, Amine, Flo Milli, Action Bronson, Pooh Shiesty, Young Dolph,Mozzy, Sheck Wes, EarthGang, Maxo Kream, and tons more.

Tickets for Rolling Loud California go on sale June 1 at noon Pacific. Check out the full lijneup below.

Rolling Loud Miami happens in July.