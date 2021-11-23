Rolling Loud makes CA fest 18+

Multi-city hip hop festival Rolling Loud holds its next edition in San Bernardino, CA on December 10-12, 2021, with a lineup headlined by Kid Cudi, J. Cole, and Future. With just over two weeks to go until the fest begins, they've made a change to their age policy for this edition, requiring attendees to be 18 or older.

"Love ya'll - we want everyone to rage safely," they write on social media. "Here's an important update for all our fans who are under 18 for RL California." The message reads:

We welcome everyone to experience our festivals, however, in light of recent events, we will be implementing an 18+ policy specific only to our upcoming 2021 California festival. We will be giving all ticket purchasers who are under the age of 18 the option to either roll their tickets over to next year's 2022 California festival or receive a refund. Refund or rollover requests must be made through the original purchaser's Front Gate account during the period beginning November 23rd at 9AM PST and ending November 26th at 12PM PST. Additional information will be made available on our FAQs at rollingloud.com/help.

The move comes after 10 attendees of Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival died, including a nine-year-old boy.

See the Rolling Loud CA 2021 lineup, and pictures from October's NYC edition, below.