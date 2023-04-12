Rolling Loud Miami 2023 lineup: Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, A$AP Rocky, Turnstile, Ice Spice & more

The New York edition of hip hop festival Rolling Loud is not happening this year, but the Miami edition is going down on July 21-23 at Hard Rock Stadium and the lineup has just been announced. The headliners are Playboi Carti on Friday, Travis Scott on day two, and A$AP Rocky on day three, and the lineup also finds Rolling Loud slightly branching out from rap to also include Turnstile, PinkPantheress, Fousheé, and more.

The lineup also includes Lil Yachty, Rae Sremmurd, City Girls, GloRilla, Ice Spice (same day as PinkPantheress), Offset, Polo G, Latto, Sheck Wes, Chief Keef, Ski Mask the Slump God, Central Cee, Babyface Ray, DeJ Loaf, Curren$y, Fivio Foreign, Freddie Gibbs, redveil, and more. They've also got Kodak Black on Friday, 21 Savage on Saturday, and Lil Uzi Vert on Sunday billed as "special guests" at the bottom of the poster, plus surprise guests promised.

Tickets HERE. Full lineup on the poster below...