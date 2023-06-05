Rolling Loud Miami adds Anuel AA and El Alfa to 2023 lineup

Rolling Loud Miami adds Anuel AA and El Alfa to 2023 lineup

Rolling Loud Miami has added Anuel AA and El Alfa to its 2023 lineup, happening on July 21-23 at Hard Rock Stadium. The additions are the first reggaeton and dembow artists, respectively, to be featured at the festival. Anuel AA will perform on Friday (7/21) and El Alfa on Saturday (7/22).

This year's fest also features headliners Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti, plus sets by Lil Uzi Vert, Turnstile, PinkPantheress, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Freddie Gibbs, Ice Spice, Luh Tyler, Babytron, redveil, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

