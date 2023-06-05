Rolling Loud Miami adds Anuel AA and El Alfa to 2023 lineup

Rolling Loud Miami has added Anuel AA and El Alfa to its 2023 lineup, happening on July 21-23 at Hard Rock Stadium. The additions are the first reggaeton and dembow artists, respectively, to be featured at the festival. Anuel AA will perform on Friday (7/21) and El Alfa on Saturday (7/22).

This year's fest also features headliners Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti, plus sets by Lil Uzi Vert, Turnstile, PinkPantheress, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Freddie Gibbs, Ice Spice, Luh Tyler, Babytron, redveil, and more. Tickets are on sale now.