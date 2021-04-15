Rolling Loud Miami postpones to July 2021

Last we heard from hip-hop festival Rolling Loud Miami, they had rescheduled to May of 2021. That was back in November, and while a lot of progress has been made since then with the vaccines, it still feels too soon to throw a huge, packed festival. Now Rolling Loud has announced new dates for 2021. They're only postponing a couple of months this time, to July 23-25, and the location is the same, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Organizers write:

Thank you all for your patience. We kept the faith as long as we could for the May dates, but ultimately we still face challenges that prevent us from gathering together at Rolling Loud Miami in early May.

With that being said, we are excited to announce that Rolling Loud will now take place on July 23-25, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens!

We want to extend a massive thank you to all of our ragers who have held onto their tickets. Those who can’t make the new dates will have the opportunity to obtain a refund. Information on how to obtain a refund will be sent out to ticket holders later this month. We are also working on sweetening the deal for those of you who choose to keep your tickets in addition to the rage pack you already earned from the last reschedule.

For those of you who made hotel and/or travel reservations in May, we hear your travel concerns and realize that this is not an ideal situation. Thankfully, many major airlines are not currently charging change fees, and most Miami hotels have policies in place that allow for refunds.

We can’t wait to reunite together in the pits we’ve all grown to love (and miss) so much. Many of you, like us, have been looking forward to Rolling Loud for months now. And although we may need to wait a little bit longer—trust that this comeback and reunion will be even stronger. Whether you’re a Rolling Loud veteran or a first-timer, you are about to be a part of history. Lineup, show details, on-sale, and more information coming soon, so stay tuned!