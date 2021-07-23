Rolling Loud Miami video screen collapses day before festival begins

A massive LED video screen set up at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium for this weekend's Rolling Loud festival has collapsed the night before the event is set to start. “In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages," Rolling Loud wrote on Twitter. "Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!” Watch a FOX LiveNOW report on the incident below.

Rolling Loud Miami is set to feature performances from A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Post Malone, and more, including, reportedly, Kanye West.