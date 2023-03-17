Rolling Loud New York & SXSW not happening this year

Multi-city hip hop festival Rolling Loud held its first NYC edition in 2019 at Citi Field's parking lot, where it returned to in 2021 and 2022. They've announced they won't be holding an NYC edition in 2023, however, due to "logistical factors beyond our control." A message from the festival reads:

For the last few years, we've made some legendary moments happen in Queens. We saw the beginning of the King Vamp era, Travis power through his full set through the pain, Carti and Uzi reuniting on stage, Nicki, 50 Cent, and A$AP Rocky putting on iconic headlining performances in their hometown, Juice WRLD's final festival performance, and many, many more moments. Sadly, due to logistical factors beyond our control, Rolling Loud will not return to New York in 2023. But don't worry, this isn't "goodbye." More like "see you later." We'll be back in New York when the time is right. In the meantime, we invite all of our New York fans to meet us in Miami July 21-23 for our biggest, best festival of the year. Love you all! Rolling Loud Forever.

Rolling Loud's announcement comes the same year that Governors Ball, another festival that had happened at Citi Field's parking lot for its past few editions, announced a move to Flushing Meadows Corona Park. While that move has been in the works for a while, there have been ongoing discussions over building a casino near Citi Fields. There's no word on whether that had anything to do with either festival's decisions, however. Stay tuned for any further updates.

Rolling Loud held its California edition earlier this month, and had announced plans to return to SXSW in Austin this week, but they wound up cancelling that at the last minute. In a tweet, they wrote, "We didn’t want to [back out] 😔 Will try again next year." RapTV is instead holding a two-day Austin Takeover at Stubbs today (3/17) and Saturday (3/18). See the lineup below.

Next up for Rolling Loud is their Miami edition in July.

See pictures from Rolling Loud California 2023 below.