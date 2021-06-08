Rolling Loud NYC 2021 lineup

photo by Sebastian Rodriguez

Multi-city hip hop festival Rolling Loud has already announced Miami and California editions for 2021, and now they've announced their return to NYC, too. The fest's first NYC edition, in 2019, was held over two days, and now they've expanded to three, on October 28-30 at Citi Field. 50 Cent (on Thursday), J. Cole (on Friday), and Travis Scott (on Saturday) headline, and the lineup also includes Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Lil Durk, Gucci Mane, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Moneybagg Yo, Joey Bada$$, Pooh Shiesty, Young M.A, J.I.D., Fivio Foreign, Fetty Wap, Dave East, Rico Nasty, Flo Milli, IDK, OMB Peezy, Nyck Caution and more on Thursday.

On Friday, it's Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, Kodak Black, Rick Ross, Lil Yachty, Ski Mask the Slump God, City Girls, Coi LeRay, Chief Keef, J.K., Flipp Dinero, Tee Grizzley, Morray, Asian Doll, Lil Gnar, and more.

Saturday bills Griselda, which at this point is practically like a reunion of the crew -- Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher and Conway the Machine -- who are each big enough to headline their own tours solo (Conway and Benny each have upcoming tours). Up and coming Griselda-signed and fellow Buffalo rapper Armani Caesar is also on that day, which also features Roddy Ricch, Lil Tjay, A$AP Ferg, Nav, Rod Wave, Sheck Wes, The Diplomats, Young Dolph, Action Bronson, Nle Choppa, Sheff G, Tyla Yaweh, Key Glock, Dreezy, Lil Keed, Young Nudy, Sada Baby, Maxo Kream, Smoke DZA, and more. See the lineup in full below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at 12 PM ET.

