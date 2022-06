Multi-city hip hop festival Rolling Loud is returning to NYC this fall. They've announced dates for the 2022 edition, happening September 23-25 at Citi Field -- a full month ahead of the 2021 edition, which was in late October. A lineup is also still to be announced; stay tuned.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 3 at noon Eastern.

See pictures from Rolling Loud NYC 2021 below.