Rolling Loud NYC 2022: Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, Future, more

Rolling Loud recently announced dates and pre-sale tickets for its 2022 NYC edition, happening on September 23-25 at Citi Field, and now they've revealed this year's NYC lineup. It's headlined by Nicki Minaj on Friday, A$AP Rocky on Saturday, and Future on Sunday.

Friday also features Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Tjay, Moneybagg Yo, Fivio Foreign, Sleepy Hallow, Chief Keef, Yung Lean, Rowdy Rebel, Bia, G Herbo, Nardo Wick, Westside Gunn, City Morgue, Danny Brown, Skillibeng, Eli Fross, Night Lovell, Bktherula, Kali, Young Devyn, and more.

Saturday has Lil Baby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Don Toliver, Busta Rhymes, Lil Tecca, Kevin Gates, Sheck Wes, Key Glock, Joyner Lucas, Soulja Boy, Pouya, Conway the Machine, Shenseea, Lucki, Gashi, B-Lovee, Dougie B, Fat Nick, lil Gnar, Lil Zay Osama, Armani Caesar, Yung Kayo, and more.

On Sunday, it's 21 Savage, Big Sean, Pusha T, Ski Mask The Slump God, SAINt JHn, Fat Joe, Oliver Tree, Dej Loaf, J.I., Benny The Butcher, Toosii, NoCap, 22Gz, Curren$y, Boldy James & The Alchemist, Xavier Wulf, Big Scarr, DreamDoll, Tay Money, SSGKobe, and more. See it in full below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at noon.

