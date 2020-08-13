Rolling Stone launches paywall

In addition to its print magazine, which moved from twice a month to monthly in 2018, Rolling Stone has limited online access of its archives to subscribers for many years. Now the site is launching what senior writer Tim Dickinson calls a "semi-permeable" paywall for content beyond that, too. A $7.99/month digital subscription includes "Unlimited access to RollingStone.com on any device," and the site wrote about the new model:

So we’re now offering a digital subscription. That means, not only will our subscribers get access to our archives of important — and controversial — coverage that spans six decades, but you’ll also get curated content and exclusive first-hand looks behind the scenes. The majority of our daily and weekly newsletters will remain free to receive in your inbox, though reading them on the website will be a subscriber benefit.

"As we continue our commitment to the integrity, honesty, and quality of our journalism — as well as to bold design and original photography — we’re proud to have your support," Gus Wenner, president and chief operating officer of Rolling Stone, says. “We believe this tradition of deep reporting will always have a place in the cultural conversation, but we couldn’t sustain it without dedicated readers like you. Thank you!”