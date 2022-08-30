Rolling Stone lists the ‘100 Greatest Country Albums of All Time’

Rolling Stone is back with another of its all-time genre lists, The 100 Greatest Country Albums of All Time. They point out in the intro that the list aims to correct the idea that country is more singles-oriented than albums-oriented, and they say that they tried not to include too many items by any one artist, and that they tried to steer clear of anthology packages but did include some. They also give this disclaimer:

What you won’t find much of is alt-country, country rock, and Americana, as we tried to keep this list focused on music produced by the Nashville system (or in direct response to it) and marketed to the country audience. That means no Uncle Tupelo or Eagles, though Lucinda Williams and Gillian Welch make appearances for sterling work that exists comfortably in both worlds. Maybe we’ll get to that country-rock list another time.

There are a few others that probably count as alt-country or country rock though, and the list definitely has wide range, with stuff from the 1950s next to stuff from the 2010s, and pop-country smashes next to hidden gems. We've listed out the top 20 below, and here are some other artists who make the list in the 21-100 range: Kris Kristofferson, John Prine, Guy Clark, Sturgill Simpson, John Anderson, Hank Williams, Kacey Musgraves, Emmylou Harris, Chris Stapleton, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Lee Ann Womack, Garth Brooks, Tanya Tucker, Eric Church, Iris DeMent, Steve Earle, Pistol Annies, Charley Pride, Bobbie Gentry, Buck Owens, Dwight Yoakam, George Jones & Tammy Wynette, Elvis Presley, Jason Isbell, Alan Jackson, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Vince Gill, Margo Price, Brad Paisley, Faith Hill, Glen Campbell, The Flying Burrito Brothers, The Highwomen, and Ernest Tubb.

Check out the full list and read the commentary on each pick at Rolling Stone. Here's the top 20:

1. Dolly Parton - 'Coat Of Many Colors'

2. Waylon Jennings - 'Dreaming My Dreams'

3. Willie Nelson - 'Red Headed Stranger'

4. Ray Charles - 'Modern Sounds In Country And Western Music'

5. The Chicks - 'Fly'

6. Lucinda Williams - 'Car Wheels On A Gravel Road'

7. Merle Haggard - 'Serving 190 Proof'

8. Shania Twain - 'Come On Over'

9. Randy Travis - 'Storms Of Life'

10. Taylor Swift - 'Fearless'

11. Johnny Cash - 'At Folsom Prison'

12. The Judds - 'Why Not Me'

13. Miranda Lambert - 'The Weight Of These Wings'

14. George Jones - 'I Am What I Am'

15. Patsy Cline - 'Showcase'

16. Tom T. Hall - 'In Search Of A Song'

17. Loretta Lynn - 'Coal Miner’s Daughter'

18. Gary Stewart - 'Out Of Hand'

19. George Strait - 'Strait From The Heart'

20. Rosanne Cash - 'Seven Year Ache'