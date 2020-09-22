Rolling Stone remade their ‘500 Greatest Albums of All Time’ list from scratch

Rolling Stone originally published their 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list in 2003, and then updated it in 2012, but now they've entirely redone the list from scratch. The new list was voted on by over 300 artists, producers, critics, and music-industry figures, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, The Edge, Raekwon, Gene Simmons, Big Boi, John Cale, Eric Burdon, Patrick Carney, Jimmy Cliff, Alice Cooper, Wayne Coyne, Waxahatchee, John Darnielle, DJ Premier, Sadie Dupuis, El-P, Ella Mai, Mickey Hart, Ad-Rock, Morrissey, Bob Mould, Questlove, Nile Rodgers, Slick Rick, Robert Smith, Butch Vig, Lars Ulrich, Gerard Way, H.E.R., Tierra Whack, Snail Mail, and many others. 154 albums are completely new additions that weren't on the 2003 or 2012 lists, and we won't spoil the entire 500, but here's the top 25:

25. Carole King, 'Tapestry'

24. The Beatles, 'Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band'

23. The Velvet Underground, 'The Velvet Underground and Nico'

22. The Notorious B.I.G., 'Ready to Die'

21. Bruce Springsteen, 'Born to Run'

20. Radiohead, 'Kid A'

19. Kendrick Lamar, 'To Pimp a Butterfly'

18. Bob Dylan, 'Highway 61 Revisited'

17. Kanye West, 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy'

16. The Clash, 'London Calling'

15. Public Enemy, 'It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back'

14. The Rolling Stones, 'Exile on Main Street'

13. Aretha Franklin, 'I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You'

12. Michael Jackson, 'Thriller'

11. The Beatles, 'Revolver'

10. Lauryn Hill, 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill'

9. Bob Dylan, 'Blood on the Tracks'

8. Prince and the Revolution, 'Purple Rain'

7. Fleetwood Mac, 'Rumours'

6. Nirvana, 'Nevermind'

5. The Beatles, 'Abbey Road'

4. Stevie Wonder, 'Songs in the Key of Life'

3. Joni Mitchell, 'Blue'

2. The Beach Boys, 'Pet Sounds'

1. Marvin Gaye, 'What's Going On'

View the full list and read commentary on each pick at Rolling Stone. You can also read more about the remaking of the list here.