Rolling Stone’s Best 100 Albums of 2022

December is officially here, and with it, year end list season is in full swing. Rolling Stone has weighed in with their list of The 100 Best Albums of 2022, double the length of the lists of 50 they've done in years past. Bad Bunny, Rosalía, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Wet Leg, Beyoncé, J-Hope of BTS, Kendrick Lamar, FKA Twigs, Steve Lacy, Pusha T, Alvvays, Omar Apollo, King Princess and Spoon are all prominently placed, and the list also includes albums from Vince Staples, Angel Olsen, Bartees Strange, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Syd, Charli XCX, Alex G, Miranda Lambert, The Weeknd, Fontaines D.C., Soccer Mommy, Earl Sweatshirt, Wilco, Big Thief, MUNA, Future, Rina Sawayama, Courtney Marie Andrews, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Lucretia Dalt, The Beths, Archers of Loaf, Rauw Alejandro, Kurt Vile, MJ Lenderman, Girlpool, Saba, Becky G., The Smile, Mitski, Horsegirl, and more. See the top 50 below, and read the full list with commentary on Rolling Stone.

ROLLING STONE'S TOP 50 ALBUMS OF 2022

50 Sasami - ‘Squeeze’

49 Maggie Rogers - ‘Surrender’

48 Wilco - ‘Cruel Country’

47 Mavi - ‘Laughing So Hard, It Hurts’

46 NewJeans - ‘New Jeans’

45 Muna - ‘Muna’

44 Sabrina Carpenter - ‘Emails I Can’t Send’

43 Trueno - ‘Bien o Mal’

42 Soccer Mommy - ‘Sometimes, Forever’

41 Sunflower Bean - ‘Headful of Sugar’

40 Cruel Santino - ‘Subaru Boys’

39 Asake - ‘Mr. Money With the Vibe’

38 Koffee - ‘Gifted’

37 The Weeknd - ‘Dawn FM’

36 Camila Cabello - ‘Familia’

35 Big Thief - ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’

34 Fontaines D.C. - ‘Skinty Fia’

33 Zach Bryan - ‘American Heartbreak’

32 Brent Faiyaz - ‘Wasteland’

31 Anitta - ‘Versions of Me’

30 Syd - ‘Broken Hearts Club’

29 Earl Sweatshirt - ‘SICK!’

28 Tove Lo - ‘Dirt Femme’

27 Alex G - ‘God Save The Animals’

26 Wizkid - ‘More Love, Less Ego’

25 Blackpink - ‘Born Pink’

24 Daddy Yankee - ‘Legendaddy’

23 Charli XCX - ‘Crash’

22 Drake - ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

21 Miranda Lambert - ‘Palomino’

20 Noah Cyrus - ‘The Hardest Part’

19 Vince Staples - ‘Ramona Park Broke My Heart’

18 Angel Olsen - ‘Big Time’

17 Megan Thee Stallion - ‘Traumazine’

16 Bartees Strange - ‘Farm to Table’

15 Omar Apollo - ‘Ivory’

14 Steve Lacy - ‘Gemini Rights’

13 Spoon - ‘Lucifer on the Sofa’

12 Alvvays - ‘Blue Rev’

11 Kendrick Lamar - ‘Mr Morale and the Big Steppers’

10 Wet Leg - ‘Wet Leg’

9 J-Hope - ‘Jack in the Box’

8 FKA Twigs - ‘Caprisongs’

7 King Princess - ‘Hold on Baby’

6 Pusha T - ‘It’s Almost Dry’

5 Harry Styles - ‘Harry’s House’

4 Rosalía - ‘Motomami’

3 Taylor Swift - ‘Midnights’

2 Bad Bunny - ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

1 Beyonce - ‘Renaissance’