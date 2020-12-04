Rolling Stone’s Best 50 Albums of 2020
Year-end list season is in full swing, and Rolling Stone has joined in, sharing their 50 best albums of the year. As usual, and as you might expect from one of the last big music magazines still in print, it's heavy on mainstream pop and classic rock, including Taylor Swift, Bob Dylan, Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, BTS, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Halsey, The Weeknd, Paul McCartney, and AC/DC, but it also includes albums from Bartees Strange, Sad13, Kelly Lee Owens, Fontaines D.C., Shamir, Beach Bunny, Moses Sumney, Fleet Foxes, Phoebe Bridgers, Waxahatchee, and more. See the list below, and read it in full, with commentary, on Rolling Stone.
50. Bartees Strange - Live Forever
49. Jeff Tweedy - Love Is The King
48. Kareem Ali - Growth
47. Lucinda Williams - Good Souls Better Angels
46. Boldy James & The Alchemist - The Price of Tea in China
45. AC/DC - Power Up
44. Chris Stapleton - Starting Over
43. Elizabeth Cook - Aftermath
42. X - Alphabetland
41. Sad13 - Haunted Painting
40. Paul McCartney - McCartney III
39. Beabadoobee - Fake It Flowers
38. Kelly Lee Owens - Inner Song
37. Soccer Mommy - color theory
36. Stephen Malkmus - Traditional Techniques
35. Toots & The Maytals - Got to Be Tough
34. Low Cut Connie - Private Lives
33. Fontaines D.C. - A Hero's Death
32. The Weeknd - After Hours
31. Hayley Williams - Petals for Armor
30. Four Tet - Sixteen Oceans
29. Shamir - Shamir
28. Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit - Reunions
27. Megan Thee Stallion - Good News
26. Jehnny Beth - TO LOVE IS TO LIVE
25. Halsey - Manic
24. Selena Gomez - Rare
23. Miley Cyrus - Plastic Hearts
22. Ariana Grande - Positions
21. Beach Bunny - Honeymoon
20. Ashley McBryde - Never Will
19. Chloe x Halle - Ungodly Hour
18. Moses Sumney - græ
17. Fleet Foxes - Shore
16. BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL : 7
15. Flo Milli - Ho, why is you here ?
14. HAIM - Women in Music Pt. III
13. City Girls - City On Lock
12. Bruce Springsteen - Letter To You
11. Lady Gaga - Chromatica
10. Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher
9. Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?
8. Lil Uzi Vert - Eternal Atake
7. Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud
6. Run the Jewels - RTJ4
5. Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
4. Bob Dylan - Rough and Rowdy Ways
3. Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG
2. Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters
1. Taylor Swift - folklore