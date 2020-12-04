Rolling Stone’s Best 50 Albums of 2020

Year-end list season is in full swing, and Rolling Stone has joined in, sharing their 50 best albums of the year. As usual, and as you might expect from one of the last big music magazines still in print, it's heavy on mainstream pop and classic rock, including Taylor Swift, Bob Dylan, Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, BTS, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Halsey, The Weeknd, Paul McCartney, and AC/DC, but it also includes albums from Bartees Strange, Sad13, Kelly Lee Owens, Fontaines D.C., Shamir, Beach Bunny, Moses Sumney, Fleet Foxes, Phoebe Bridgers, Waxahatchee, and more. See the list below, and read it in full, with commentary, on Rolling Stone.

ROLLING STONE'S BEST ALBUMS OF 2020

50. Bartees Strange - Live Forever

49. Jeff Tweedy - Love Is The King

48. Kareem Ali - Growth

47. Lucinda Williams - Good Souls Better Angels

46. Boldy James & The Alchemist - The Price of Tea in China

45. AC/DC - Power Up

44. Chris Stapleton - Starting Over

43. Elizabeth Cook - Aftermath

42. X - Alphabetland

41. Sad13 - Haunted Painting

40. Paul McCartney - McCartney III

39. Beabadoobee - Fake It Flowers

38. Kelly Lee Owens - Inner Song

37. Soccer Mommy - color theory

36. Stephen Malkmus - Traditional Techniques

35. Toots & The Maytals - Got to Be Tough

34. Low Cut Connie - Private Lives

33. Fontaines D.C. - A Hero's Death

32. The Weeknd - After Hours

31. Hayley Williams - Petals for Armor

30. Four Tet - Sixteen Oceans

29. Shamir - Shamir

28. Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit - Reunions

27. Megan Thee Stallion - Good News

26. Jehnny Beth - TO LOVE IS TO LIVE

25. Halsey - Manic

24. Selena Gomez - Rare

23. Miley Cyrus - Plastic Hearts

22. Ariana Grande - Positions

21. Beach Bunny - Honeymoon

20. Ashley McBryde - Never Will

19. Chloe x Halle - Ungodly Hour

18. Moses Sumney - græ

17. Fleet Foxes - Shore

16. BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL : 7

15. Flo Milli - Ho, why is you here ?

14. HAIM - Women in Music Pt. III

13. City Girls - City On Lock

12. Bruce Springsteen - Letter To You

11. Lady Gaga - Chromatica

10. Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher

9. Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?

8. Lil Uzi Vert - Eternal Atake

7. Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud

6. Run the Jewels - RTJ4

5. Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

4. Bob Dylan - Rough and Rowdy Ways

3. Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG

2. Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters

1. Taylor Swift - folklore