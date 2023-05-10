Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts’ jazz recordings getting ‘Anthology’ release

An album of jazz recordings from the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts called Anthology is coming June 30 via BMG (pre-order). The description reads:

CHARLIE WATTS “ANTHOLOGY” IS AN AFFECTIONATE RETROSPECTIVE AND A REFLECTION OF JUST HOW FREQUENTLY WATTS WAS ABLE TO EXERCISE HIS JAZZ MUSCLES BETWEEN ROLLING STONES COMMITMENTS TO CREATE A BESPOKE DISCOGRAPHY OF HIS OWN. THE NAMES OF CHARLIE'S JAZZ HEROES FELL FROM HIS LIPS LIKE A SUPERFAN TURNING THE PAGES OF A PERSONAL SCRAPBOOK. CHARLIE PARKER, GERRY MULLIGAN, CHICO HAMILTON, DAVE GREEN, STAN TRACEY, PETER KING, COURTNEY PINE, GAIL THOMPSON, BRIAN LEMON, GERARD PRESENCER, THE RED RODNEY GROUP AND COLLABORATOR JIM KELTNER. HE KNEW EVERY PLAYER, EVERY SESSION, EVERY ALBUM, EVERY OUTFIT THEY WORE ON THE COVER, AND HE SPOKE ABOUT THEM WITH A DEEP AND GENUINE REVERENCE. HE MAY HAVE BEEN A GLOBALLY LOVED HERO IN THE BIGGEST BAND IN THE WORD, BUT HE SWATTED AWAY ANY COMPLIMENT OR COMPARISON WITH HIS MUSICAL FAVOURITES. HE COUNTED HIMSELF THEIR ADMIRER, NEVER THEIR EQUAL. THE ANTHOLOGY INCLUDES AN EXTENDED ESSAY BY PAUL SEXTON WHICH DOCUMENTS CHARLIE WATT’S JAZZ CAREER AND THE ESSENTIAL ALBUMS COVERED IN THE COLLECTION.

A press release adds, "This highly desirable retrospective begins in 1986, when Watts had his own name on an album for the first time – with typical modesty, some 25 years after his drumming first became the talk of his peers – on Live At Fulham Town Hall. It then features selections from the Charlie Watts Quintet’s 1991 mini-album From One Charlie, their albums A Tribute to Charlie Parker with Strings (1992), Warm and Tender (1993) and Long Ago and Far Away (1996), the 2000 collaboration Charlie Watts – Jim Keltner Project and another live set, 2004’s Watts at Scott’s, as the Charlie Watts Tentet."

Along with the announcement comes the live recording of "Ain't Nobody Minding Your Store" from Swindon Arts Centre in 1978. Listen and check out the tracklist below...

Tracklist

01 Stompin’ at the Savoy (Live at Fulham Town Hall, London, 1986)

02 Flying Home (Live at Fulham Town Hall, London, 1986)

03 Practising, Practising, Just Great

04 Bluebird

05 Relaxing at Camarillo

06 Going, Going Going, Gone

07 Blackbird - White Chicks

08 Cool Blues (Live at Ronnie Scott’s, Birmingham, 1991)

09 Lover Man (Live at Ronnie Scott’s, Birmingham, 1991)

10 Perdido (Live at Ronnie Scott’s, Birmingham, 1991)

11 You Go to My Head

12 If I Should Lose You

13 My Ship

14 Long Ago (And Far Away)

15 Good Morning Heartache

16 Never Let Me Go

17 Roy Haynes

18 Airto

19 Elvin Suit

20 Roll ’Em Charlie (Live at Ronnie Scott’s, London, 2001)

21 What’s New (Live at Ronnie Scott’s, London, 2001)

22 Tin Tin Deo (Live at Ronnie Scott’s, London, 2001)

23 Sunset and the Mockingbird (Live at Ronnie Scott’s, London, 2001)

24 Take the “A” Train (Live at Ronnie Scott’s, London, 2001)

25 Rockhouse Boogie (Live at Swindon Arts Centre, Swindon, 1978)

26 Ain’t Nobody Minding Your Store (Live at Swindon Arts Centre, Swindon, 1978)

27 Swindon Swing (Live at Swindon Arts Centre, Swindon, Jan 1978)