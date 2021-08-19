Rolling Stones prep ‘Tattoo You’ 40th anniversary box set, share unreleased “Living in the Heart of Love”

The Rolling Stones are giving their 1981 album Tattoo You a 40th anniversary reissue featuring the original album -- including "Start Me Up," "Hang Fire," and more -- that's been newly remastered from the original tapes. It's available in a variety of editions, including a super deluxe five-disc box set. The Tattoo You reissue is out October 22 via Polydor/Interscope/UMe.

The Super Deluxe box set includes Lost & Found that features nine previously unreleased songs from the era, featuring "newly completed and enhanced with additional vocals and guitar by the band." That includes covers of Jimmy Reed's "Shame, Shame, Shame," Dobie Gray's "Drift Away," and original "Living in the Heart of Love" which you can listen to below.

The box set also comes with live album Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982 that was recorded in June of 1982 during the Tattoo You world tour, and a 124 page book featuring over 200 rare photos, as well as new interviews with producer Chris Kimsey and photographer Hubert Kretzscmar.

There are also two-disc Deluxe Editions with the original album on the first disc and Lost & Found on the second. Preorders are available.

Check out the Tattoo You Super Deluxe box set tracklist and the artwork/packaging -- and listen to the original album -- below.

The Rolling Stones will be touring North America starting in September, but drummer Charlie Watts won't be joining them.

Tattoo You 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe box set Tracklist

Side A

1. Start Me Up – 2021 Remaster

2. Hang Fire – 2021 Remaster

3. Slave – 2021 Remaster

4. Little T&A – 2021 Remaster

5. Black Limousine – 2021 Remaster

6. Neighbours – 2021 Remaster

Side B

7. Worried About You – 2021 Remaster

8. Tops – 2021 Remaster

9. Heaven – 2021 Remaster

10. No Use In Crying – 2021 Remaster

11. Waiting On A Friend – 2021 Remaster

Side C

1. Living In The Heart Of Love

2. Fiji Jim

3. Trouble’s A Coming

4. Shame Shame Shame

5. Drift Away

Side D

6. It’s A Lie

7. Come To The Ball

8. Fast Talking Slow Walking

9. Start Me Up (Early Version)

3rd, 4th & 5th vinyl is Wembley Stadium Live 1982

Side E

1. Under My Thumb

2. When The Whip Comes Down

3. Let’s Spend The Night Together

4. Shattered

5. Neighbours

Side F

6. Black Limousine

7. Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)

8. Twenty Flight Rock

9. Going To A Go Go

Side G

1. Chantilly Lace

2. Let Me Go

3. Time Is On My Side

4. Beast Of Burden

Side H

5. Let It Bleed

6. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

7. Band Introductions

8. Little T&A

Side J

1. Tumbling Dice

2. She’s So Cold

3. Hang Fire

4. Miss You

5. Honky Tonk Women

Side K

6. Brown Sugar

7. Start Me Up

8. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

9. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction