Rolling Stones share previously unreleased Chi-Lites cover from ‘Tattoo You’ box set

The Rolling Stones have shared a previously unreleased cover of The Chi-Lites' "Troubles A' Comin" from their upcoming Tattoo You 40th anniversary box set. The song was recorded in Paris in 1979 and is one of the nine rarities found on the Lost and Found bonus disc. They give the song, from The Chi-Lites' 1971 album (For God's Sake) Give More Power to the People, a distinctly Stonesy coat of paint. Watch the lyric video below.

The band also played it live for the first time ever at their first show without Charlie Watts (RIP) last week, and you can watch that below as well.

The Tattoo You box set will be out October 22, and The Rolling Stones tour -- with drummer Steve Jordan behind the kit -- hits Charlotte, NC tonight.