Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Songs of 2022

Rolling Stone recently revealed their 100 Best Albums of 2022, and now they've followed that with their list of the Best Songs of 2022. It features some of the same artists highly ranked as the album list, including Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Rosalía, Beyonce, Harry Styles, and Steve Lacy, along with songs from Blood Orange, Soul Glo, Fontaines D.C., Pusha T, Alex G, Ozzy Osbourne, Flo Milli, Alvvays, Sky Ferreira, Dead Cross, GloRilla, The Weeknd, Ethel Cain, Drake, Bill Callahan, Gladie, MUNA, U.S. Girls, Ice Spice, Syd, Doechii, The 1975, Kaitlin Butts, FKA twigs, Megan Thee Stallion, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Earl Sweatshirt, Gorillaz, Carly Rae Jepsen, Rina Sawayama, and more. See the top 50 below, and read the whole list, complete with commentary, on Rolling Stone.

Browse more year end lists in our Best of 2022 tag.

ROLLING STONE'S TOP 50 SONGS OF 2022

50 Bad Bunny feat. Bomba Estereo, ‘Ojitos Lindos’

49 Sky Ferreira, ‘Don’t Forget’

48 Rema, ‘Calm Down’

47 Gunna, ‘Banking on Me’

46 King Von and 21 Savage, ‘Don’t Play That’

45 Marshmello and Tokischa, ‘Estilazo’

44 Kaitlin Butts, ‘What Else Can She Do’

43 Pheelz and BNXN, ‘Finesse’

42 Lizzo, ‘About Damn Time’

41 GloRilla feat. Cardi B, ‘Tomorrow 2’

40 FKA Twigs feat. Shygirl, ‘Papi Bones’

39 Smino feat. J. Cole, ‘90 Proof’

38 Seventeen, ‘Hot’

37 Wizkid, ‘Bad to Me’

36 Alex G, ‘Runner’

35 Blackpink, “Pink Venom”

34 Ozzy Osbourne, ‘No Escape From Now’

33 Karol G and Becky G, ‘Mamiii’

32 Jelly Roll, “Son of a Sinner”

31 Oxlade, ‘Ku Lo Sa — A Colors Show’

30 Earl Sweatshirt, ‘2010’

29 Omar Apollo, ‘Evergreen’

28 Muna, ‘Home By Now’

27 Asake feat. Burna Boy, ‘Sungba (Remix)’

26 Midland, ‘The Last Resort’

25 Sam Smith and Kim Petras, ‘Unholy’

24 NewJeans, ‘Hype Boy’

23 Carly Rae Jepsen & Rufus Wainwright, ‘The Loneliest Time’

22 Villano Antillano, ‘BZRP Music Sessions #51’

21 Zach Bryan, ‘Something in the Orange’

20 Noah Cyrus, ‘I Burned L.A. Down’

19 Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Plan B’

18 Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark, and Pillbox Patti, ‘Bonfire at Tina’s’

17 Doechii & SZA, ‘Persuasive’

16 Burna Boy, ‘Last Last’

15 Rina Sawayama, ‘This Hell’

14 Ice Spice, ‘Munch (Feelin U)’

13 Pusha T, ‘Dreamin’ of the Past’

12 Yahritza Y Su Esencia, ‘Soy El Unico’

11 Kendrick Lamar, ‘N95’

10 Drake feat. 21 Savage, ‘Jimmy Cooks’

9 Harry Styles, ‘As It Was’

8 Beyonce, ‘Break My Soul’

7 Pharrell feat. 21 Savage and Tyler, The Creator, ‘Cash In Cash Out’

6 Quavo and Takeoff, ‘Hotel Lobby’

5 Rosalia, ‘Despecha’

4 Taylor Swift, ‘Karma’

3 Steve Lacy, ‘Bad Habit’

2 Beyonce, ‘Cuff It’

1 Bad Bunny, ‘Titi Me Preguntó’