Rolling Stone’s Top 50 Songs of 2021

Rolling Stone recently revealed their 50 Best Albums of 2021, and they're now following that with a list of their top 50 songs of the year. It includes tracks from Silk Sonic, Parquet Courts, Megan Thee Stallion, Wet Leg, Kacey Musgraves, Bleachers, Wizkid, Snail Mail, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Clairo, Mitski, Meek Mill, Lucy Dacus, Adele, Willow, Polo G, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Japanese Breakfast, Taylor Swift, and more.

See their top 25 songs of the year below, and read the list in full, commentary included, on Rolling Stone.

Catch up on all the 2021 year end lists we've posted so far here.

ROLLING STONE TOP 25 SONGS OF 2021

25. Proteje feat. Popcaan, Pa Salieu, and Toddla T, 'Still Royal'

24. Girl in Red, 'Serotonin'

23. Kacey Musgraves, 'Breadwinner'

22. Tainy feat. Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas, 'Lo Siento BB:/'

21. Lorde, 'Solar Power'

20. Snail Mail, 'Ben Franklin'

19. Brothers Osborne, 'Younger Me'

18. Bo Burnham, 'All Eyes on Me'

17. Megan Thee Stallion, 'Thot Shit'

16. BTS, 'Butter'

15. Japanese Breakfast, 'Be Sweet'

14. Morgan Wade, 'Wilder Days'

13. Polo G, 'Rapstar'

12. Wet Leg, 'Wet Dream'

11. Muna feat. Phoebe Bridgers, 'Silk Chiffon'

10. Noname, 'Rainforest'

9. Adele, 'I Drink Wine'

8. Rauw Alejandro, 'Todo de Ti'

7. Billie Ellish, 'Happier Than Ever'

6. Silk Sonic, 'Leave the Door Open'

5. Lucy Dacus, 'VBS'

4. Lil Nas X, 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'

3. Olivia Rodrigo, 'Drivers License'

2. Taylor Swift, 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version)'

1. Wizkid feat. Tems, 'Essence'