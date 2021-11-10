Rolo Tomassi announce new album ‘Where Myth Becomes Memory,’ share new song “Drip”

UK genre-defying post-hardcore band Rolo Tomassi recently returned with new single "Cloaked," and now they've announced a new album and shared the second single. The LP's called Where Myth Becomes Memory and it's due February 4 via MNRK (pre-order), and new single "Drip" is all over the place, going from metalcore to dream pop and back, and making all kinds of unexpected twists and turns along the way. It's nuts, and it comes with a David Gregory-directed video that you can check out below.

Tracklist

1. Almost Always

2. Cloaked

3. Mutual Ruin

4. Labyrinthine

5. Closer

6. Drip

7. Prescience

8. Stumbling

9. To Resist Forgetting

10. The End Of Eternity