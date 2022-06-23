Rolo Tomassi announce tour with The Callous Daoboys & Cryptodira (who have a new song)

The impossible-to-pin-down post-hardcore/art rock/whatever band Rolo Tomassi have announced a US East Coast tour in support of this year's great Where Myth Becomes Memory, and they're taking along two equally chaotic bands as support: Cryptodira and The Callous Daoboys. That is one hell of a triple bill!

The tour kicks off in Boston on September 1 and wraps up in Brooklyn on September 15 at The Meadows. Tickets are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

The Callous Daoboys recently announced their sophomore album, Celebrity Therapist (due 9/2 via MNRK Heavy/Modern Static), and they recently played Brooklyn on tour with LIMBS and Greyhaven. I caught that set, and it was totally out of control in the best way possible. They had eight people on stage, including keys, horns, strings, and multiple vocalists, coming off like if Broken Social Scene or Cursive were a mathcore band, and they were airtight. They were first of three, and the room was already filled with people who came ready to mosh and yell along. If you get a chance to see this band for yourself, do it.

Cryptodira, meanwhile, just released their new single "Hyperwealth," their first new song since 2020's very good The Angel of History. It's a BTBAM-ish offering of complex/chaotic metallic hardcore with a blissful jazz fusion interlude, and you can check it out below.

