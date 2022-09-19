Rolo Tomassi captivated with Cryptodira & The Callous Daoboys at The Meadows (pics)

Rolo Tomassi wrapped up their first headlining tour of the East Coast on Thursday night (9/15), headlining a stacked lineup at The Meadows in Brooklyn. Their set was a full audiovisual experience, with light panels that flashed and strobed, highlighting the intensity of their songs, which contrast moments of sublime beauty with full-blast post-hardcore. Vocalist Eva Korman embodies the conflict with balletic precision, pausing with an outstretched arm before throwing herself bodily into a screaming passage. It's a captivating display that totally sucks the audience in and is over too soon.

The band have been on the road supporting their great 2022 album Where Myth Becomes Memory and those songs made up the majority of their set, along with a few from their last two albums, which they say make up an "unintended triloy" together, 2018's Time Will Die and Love Will Bury It and 2015's Grievances. It all flowed together seamlessly and sounded fantastic.

Thursday night also featured a set from metalcore/mathcore maniacs The Callous Daoboys, who just released their sophomore album, Celebrity Therapist, and whose chaotic set riled up the crowd. Vocalist Carson Pace kept them moving, holding out his mic for people to sing into and jumping down offstage to join them.

Members of The Callous Daoboys also came onstage for the evening's next artist, Cryptodira. Their heavy, proggy set included their most recent single "Hyperwealth."

The Callous Daoboys also announced some new East Coast tour dates on their way to The Fest, happening in North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. See those shows below, and if you haven't already, enter to win their new album on vinyl, plus a Schecter C-6 Elite guitar!

