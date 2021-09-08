Roman Lions announce new album ‘Gradients’ (watch the “Everything Ends” video)

San Jose post-hardcore band Roman Lions have been rolling out new singles lately (one of which we named one of the best punk songs of June), and now they've finally revealed details of their sophomore album, which is called Gradients and due October 1 via Tomb Tree Tapes (pre-order). It was recorded, mixed and mastered by frequent Deafheaven collaborator Jack Shirley.

Along with the album announcement, we're premiering new single "Everything Ends." The previous singles had an atmospheric, melodic post-hardcore vibe that recalls stuff like Pianos Become the Teeth and Thrice, but "Everything Ends" is more of a shouty, discordant post-hardcore song in the vein of '90s Dischord and Touch & Go (with maybe a hint of mewithoutYou or La Dispute in there too). "'Everything Ends' is a song about discomfort and isolation," vocalist Justin Tracy tells us. "The feeling of being so out of place, even somewhere so very familiar, that I feel almost like a passive observer. It’s about coming face to face with the fact that everything ends, even me." Listen and watch the video below.

--

15 Albums That Defined the 2000s Post-Hardcore Boom