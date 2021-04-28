Roman Lions deliver atmospheric post-hardcore on new song “Small Moments”

San Jose atmospheric post-hardcore band Roman Lions (former members of A Perfect Kiss, I Am Empire, and Octaves) are gearing up for a followup to 2018's Absolutes, and while details on the band's next release are still TBA, they've now got a new single, "Small Moments," recorded, mixed and mastered by Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Jeff Rosenstock, etc). It's a soaring, towering, post-rocky song with a roaring, anthemic chorus, but the real climax comes at the end, when the band brings in a chorus of harmonious gang vocals. Fans of Pianos Become the Teeth and Fire-era Thrice, take note.

The song comes with a video directed, filmed, and edited by Matt Tracy, with additional filming by Justin Tracy. Check it out...

--

15 Albums That Defined the 2000s Post-Hardcore Boom