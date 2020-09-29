Romy of The xx releases debut solo single, “Lifetime”

Earlier this year, The xx singer/guitarist Romy Madley Croft revealed plans to release her debut solo album. She also did a solo guitar and voice preview of the song "Weightless" on Instagram, but promised that the album would be a "lot more upbeat" and "not exactly going to be guitar music." Now her first official solo single is here, and it is indeed very upbeat and synth-driven rather than guitar-driven. It's called "Lifetime," and it's a song about dreaming of being reunited with friends, family, and loved ones (very relevant right now) that was produced with Fred Again and Marta Salogni. You can stream the catchy, bouncy track and watch the lyric video (by Patrick Saville and Connor Campbell) below. The song is out via Young Turks.