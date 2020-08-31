Ron Jeremy charged with sexually assaulting 13 more women

Adult film veteran Ron Jeremy was charged with four counts of sexual assault back in June. Rolling Stone reports that he's now been charged with assaulting thirteen more women, with a total of twenty additional charges.

The new charges span a time period from 2004 to 2020, and alleged victims who range in age from 54 to as young as 15. They include six counts of sexual battery by restraint, five counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation and two counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object. Jeremy had already been charged with three counts of forcible rape, one count of forcible oral copulation, and one count of sexual battery.

In 2004, Jeremy is accused of assaulting a 15 year old girl at a party in Santa Clarita, California; the charges of assault with intent to commit rape, penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim and lewd conduct stem from that alleged incident.

Six of the alleged assaults happened at a West Hollywood bar that Jeremy often went to, and another is alleged to have happened in its parking lot.

Jeremy's lawyer Stuart Goldfarb told New York Times that Jeremy will be pleading not guilty to the new charges. He faces a maximum sentence of over 250 years in prison if convicted as charged.

Jeremy has been accused of sexual assault in the past, including in a 2017 Rolling Stone article that detailed allegations made by over a dozen women since the '80s. He has denied all allegations.