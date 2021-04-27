Ron Wood reveals he battled cancer for a second time during lockdown

Rolling Stones bassist Ron Wood faced cancer a second time, after being diagnosed with an aggressive small cell variant of the disease during lockdown. Good news, though: he has just been given the all-clear by his doctor.

“I’ve had cancer two different ways now," Ronnie told British newspaper The Sun. “I had lung cancer in 2017 and I had small-cell more recently that I fought in the last lockdown.”

Ron credits his last decade of clean living, as well as lessons learned in addiction recovery, to helping him make it through. “I’m going through a lot of problems now, but throughout my recovery, you have to let it go.," he told The Sun, "And when you hand the outcome over to your higher power, that is a magic thing."

His 2017 cancer diagnosis required surgery to remove part of his lung, and he was given the all-clear in 2018.

Rolling Stones were supposed to tour in 2020, so lockdown may have been a blessing in disguise for Wood. There's been no word on rescheduled dates.

Mick Jagger, meanwhile, recently released a collaborative single, "Easy Sleazy," with Dave Grohl earlier this month.