Ronnie Wood & Rod Stewart working on first new Faces music in over 45 years

In an interview with The Times (via Stereogum), Ronnie Wood says he's getting back together with Rod Stewart to record new Faces music, the first they'll have made in nearly 50 years.

Faces formed out of Small Faces after Steve Marriott left to start Humble Pie, and the rest of the band recruited Rod Stewart and guitarist Wood from the Jeff Beck Group. The band made four albums between 1969 and 1973, and had such hit singles as "Stay With Me," "Cindy Incidentally," and "You Can Make Me Dance, Sing or Anything."

Most of the interview is about how Wood surviving cancer changed his attitude on life, but he does share a few musical nuggets, noting that he, Rod, and drummer Kenny Jones (the only other surviving Faces member) had been working on new music. “I’ve had a front-row seat on some amazing rock’n’roll projects these past couple of weeks,” he tells The Times. “I’m making every day count. Not wasting a moment.”

Wood also revealed that he's been working with Mick Jagger on a 40th anniversary edition of Rolling Stones' Tattoo You, including "nine new tracks." Stay tuned for more.