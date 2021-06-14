Rooftop Films: 2021 Summer Series lineup of outdoor movie screenings in NYC

Rooftop Films, which celebrates their 25th anniversary this year, have announced their slate of films for their 2021 summer series, which will screen movie on rooftops and other outdoor spaces all over NYC. The series kicks off Thursday, June 17 at Green-Wood Cemetery with their annual "This is What We Mean By Short Films," (tickets) and the series will run through mid-September. This year's lineup will feature over 40 outdoor screenings, including:

The NY premiere of Janicza Bravo’s Zola, presented by A24 on the lawn in Fort Greene Park on June 24 (more details)

(more details) Juneteenth celebrations on June 18 and June 19 at The Plaza at 300 Ashland , Downtown Brooklyn featuring a selection of shorts.

, Downtown Brooklyn featuring a selection of shorts. Jane Schonbrunn 's Sundance horror hit We're All Going to the World's Fair at New York Hall of Science on June 22 (tickets)

's Sundance horror hit We're All Going to the World's Fair at (tickets) A screening of October Country on 7/19 @ Green-Wood Cemetery with a live score by filmmakers Michael Palmieri and Donal Mosher (tickets)

with a live score by filmmakers and (tickets) The World Premiere of Once Upon a Time in Queens, ESPN’s new series about the "uniquely wild" championship run of the 1986 Mets

NY premieres of new documentaries, including Joshua Rofé ’s Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed, and Sally Aitken ’s Playing with Sharks

’s Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed, and ’s Playing with Sharks Special screenings of "new festival favorites from around the world," including Amalia Ulman’s El Planeta, Natalie Morales’ Language Lessons, Graham Mason’s Inspector Ike, Aneil Karia’s Surge, Todd Stephens’ Swan Song, Salomé Jashi’s Taming the Garden, and more.

More films are still being added to Rooftop Films' 2021 Summer Series lineup and details on all screenings are still to be announced. But you can check out the slate of announced films below and head to Rooftop Films' website for more details.

2021 Rooftop Films Summer Series Lineup

651 ARTS Presents Juneteenth Celebration: (RE)VISION Co-presented in association with Downtown Brooklyn Partnership and Rooftop Films

June 18th and June 19th at the Plaza at 300 Ashland

This inaugural Juneteenth Celebration features a weekend of live “silent” outdoor film screenings (headsets to be provided) highlighting films that look through the lens of futurism and movement to illuminate stories about the Black perspective and the Black experience in America. With pre-show music provided by Soho House resident DJ Qool DJ Marv.

All Light, Everywhere

(dir. Theo Anthony | Documentary Feature | USA | 109 mins | Courtesy of NEON. Co-presented by Museum of the Moving Image and New York Hall of Science)

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed

(dir. Joshua Rofé | Documentary Feature | USA | 92 mins | Courtesy of Netflix)

El Planeta

(dir. Amalia Ulman | Fiction Feature | Spain | 79 mins | Courtesy of Utopia. Co-presented by Festival Rizoma)

Fagara

(dir. Heiward Mak | Fiction Feature | Hong Kong | 120 mins. Free community screening co-presented with the Fort Greene Park Conservancy )

Inspector Ike

(dir. Graham Mason | Fiction Feature | USA | 84 mins | Courtesy of Factory 25)

Language Lessons

(dir. Natalie Morales, written by Mark Duplass and Natalie Morales | Fiction Feature | USA | 91 mins | Courtesy of Shout! Studios and Duplass Brothers Productions)

Los Lobos

(dir. Samuel Kishi Leopo | Fiction Feature | Mexico | 95 mins | Courtesy of FiGa Films. Free community screening co-presented with the Fort Greene Park Conservancy)

Not Going Quietly

(dir. Nicholas Bruckman | Documentary Feature | USA | 96 mins | Courtesy of Greenwich Entertainment)

October Country (with Live Score)

July 19th in Green-Wood Cemetery

(dir. Michael Palmieri and Donal Mosher | Documentary Feature | USA | 80 mins | Courtesy of Oscilloscope. Co-presented with Museum of the Moving Image)

Once Upon a Time in Queens

(dir. Nick Davis | Documentary Series | USA | Courtesy of ESPN Films)

Playing with Sharks

(dir. Sally Aitken | Documentary Feature | Australia | 90 mins | Courtesy of National Geographic Documentary Films)

Surge

(dir. Aneil Karia | Fiction Feature | UK | 105 mins | Courtesy of FilmRise)

Swan Song

(dir. Todd Stephens | Fiction Feature | USA | 105 mins | Courtesy of Magnolia Pictures)

The Last Days of Gilda (Os últimos dias de Gilda)

(dir. Gustavo Pizzi | Fiction Series | Brazil | 105 mins )

Taming the Garden

(dir. Salomé Jashi | Documentary Feature | Switzerland, Germany, Georgia | 92 mins )

This is What We Mean By Short Films

Opening Night Short Film Program

June 17th at Green-Wood Cemetery

Films Include

Audible, dir. Matt Ogens | USA | 39 mins | Courtesy of Netflix

Calabasas 1/26/20, dir. Xavier Rotnofsky | USA | 11 mins

Liberty, dir. Faren Humes | USA | 17 mins

Melting Snow, dir. Janah Elise, Sue Ariza | USA | 9 mins

Moving, dir. Adinah Dancyger | USA | 8 mins

Pussymask, dir. Leah Shore | USA | 3 mins

Writing on the Wall, dir. Miya Lee | USA | 6 mins

Topside (dir. Logan George, Celine Held | Fiction Feature | USA | 90 mins )

We Are the Thousand

(dir. Anita Rivaroli | Documentary Feature | Italy | 80 mins )

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair

June 22nd at New York Hall of Science

(dir. Jane Schoenbrun | Fiction Feature | USA | 86 mins | Courtesy of Utopia. Presented in partnership with Museum of the Moving Image and New York Hall of Science)

Zola

June 24th in Fort Greene Park

(dir. Janicza Bravo | Fiction Feature | USA | 90 mins. Courtesy of A24)