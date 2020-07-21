Rooftop Films launching Queens Drive-In at Flushing Meadows Park in August

Rooftop Films just launched the Brooklyn Drive-In in Sunset Park, and now they've announced the Queens Drive-In, which will be on the grounds of the New York Hall of Science (NYSCI) in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. The series is being co-presented by NYSCI and Museum of the Moving Image and will screen movies through October, and a portion of the ticket sales will go to Elmcor, a "long-standing youth and adult social services organization serving the communities of East Elmhurst and Corona."

"It is our hope that the Queens Drive-in will help in the process of revitalizing culture in the borough," said Dr. Margaret Honey, President and CEO of the New York Hall of Science. “We're beginning by showing films, but as we are able, we hope to feature cultural programming from Queens organizations. This partnership among Museum of the Moving Image, Rooftop Films, and the New York Hall of Science has made an additional commitment to use a portion of the Drive-In's proceeds to go to Queens organizations that are helping the communities most afflicted by COVID-19 recover."

The Queens Drive-In will be open nightly Wednesday-Sunday beginning in August and more details are here.

Brooklyn Drive-In had its first screenings last weekend and are showing movies Thursday-Saturday at Pier 4 of The Brooklyn Army Terminal.

There's also the Skyline Drive-In in Greenpoint which is not affiliated with Rooftop Films.