Rooftop Films’ The Brooklyn Drive-In screening movies in Sunset Park through October

Rooftop Films, who would normally be hosting movie screenings in outdoor settings all over NYC during the summer months, have had to get creative in our current pandemic times. They just launched The Brooklyn Drive-In which will show films on Pier 4 of The Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through October. Their kickoff event on Friday, June 17 was a screening of new documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble, which was the same day the great social activist and US congressman died.

Upcoming screenings: UCLU documentary The Fight on July 23; documentary Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets (about Vegas dive bar Roaring 20s) on July 24; horror film Relic on July 25; horror film She Dies Tomorrow on July 30; great new Andy Samberg/Cristin Milioti comedy Palm Springs on July 31; and The Outside Story, starring Atlanta's Brian Tyree Henry, on August 1. More screenings will be announced soon.

Tickets are $35 per vehicle and the entrance is at 80 58th Street in Brooklyn.For all Brooklyn Drive-In events, doors will open at 7:30 PM and the film starts at 8:30 PM. Safety precautions are very similar to Greenpoint's Skyline Drive-In and include: masks must be worn any time you're outside of your vehicle; no motorcycles, or busses; you'll need to bring your own food and drinks; there are on-site toilets. Read the whole FAQ here.