Roosevelt shares new single, “Ordinary Love,” announces North American tour

German electronic artist Roosevelt recently announced his signing to Counter Records/Ninja Tune, and now he's shared his first single via the label. "Ordinary Love" beats with a percussive guitar-led disco groove, looping sirens, and dreamy synths, with Roosevelt's own voice in the forefront. Roosevelt says "Ordinary Love" was “written in LA last summer in an isolated cabin in Elysian Heights. I worked on a demo that I initially called 'Wall Of Sound', putting a ton of synth layers together – I wanted to create some kind of urgency, that resembles the euphoria of a new love, with all its bliss, but also the uncertainty that comes with it. The idea of the sound of the sirens, that are played on a vintage Prophet 5, came when I wanted to create an underlying feeling of instability. It worked out as a great contrast to the melodic chords, as there's always a slight disharmony going on throughout the track.” Listen below.

Roosevelt has also announced a North American tour coming up this fall. It opens on the West Coast, surrounding his appearance at Life Is Beautiful Festival in late September. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 25, at 10am.

The tour comes to NYC on November 9 at Brooklyn Steel. All dates below.

ROOSEVELT -- 2023 TOUR DATES

Thursday, September 21 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC

Friday, September 22 - Las Vegas, NV - Life is Beautiful Festival

Saturday, September 23 - Santa Barbara, CA - Soho Theater

Monday, September 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

Tuesday, September 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

Thursday - September 28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

Friday, September 29 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst

Saturday, September 30 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

Tuesday, October 3 - Sacramento - Goldfield Theater

Thursday, October 5 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Friday, October 6 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

Saturday, October 7 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

Monday, October 9 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

Tuesday, October 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Thursday, October 12 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

Friday, October 13 - Ft Collins, CO - Aggie Theater

Saturday, October 14 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

Monday, October 16 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

Tuesday, October 17 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

Thursday, October 19 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Friday, October 20 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Saturday, October 21 - Dallas, TX - Studio At The Factory

Monday, October 23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

Tuesday, October 24 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

Thursday, October 26 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Friday, October 27 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

Saturday, October 28 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Annex

Tuesday, October 31 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

Thursday, November 2 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

Friday, November 3 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Saturday, November 4 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall

Monday, November 6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird

Tuesday, November 7 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

Thursday, November 9 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Friday, November 10 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Saturday, November 11 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Monday, November 13 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

Tuesday, November 14 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

Wednesday, November 15 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse