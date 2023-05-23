Roosevelt shares new single, “Ordinary Love,” announces North American tour
German electronic artist Roosevelt recently announced his signing to Counter Records/Ninja Tune, and now he's shared his first single via the label. "Ordinary Love" beats with a percussive guitar-led disco groove, looping sirens, and dreamy synths, with Roosevelt's own voice in the forefront. Roosevelt says "Ordinary Love" was “written in LA last summer in an isolated cabin in Elysian Heights. I worked on a demo that I initially called 'Wall Of Sound', putting a ton of synth layers together – I wanted to create some kind of urgency, that resembles the euphoria of a new love, with all its bliss, but also the uncertainty that comes with it. The idea of the sound of the sirens, that are played on a vintage Prophet 5, came when I wanted to create an underlying feeling of instability. It worked out as a great contrast to the melodic chords, as there's always a slight disharmony going on throughout the track.” Listen below.
Roosevelt has also announced a North American tour coming up this fall. It opens on the West Coast, surrounding his appearance at Life Is Beautiful Festival in late September. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 25, at 10am.
The tour comes to NYC on November 9 at Brooklyn Steel. All dates below.
ROOSEVELT -- 2023 TOUR DATES
Thursday, September 21 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC
Friday, September 22 - Las Vegas, NV - Life is Beautiful Festival
Saturday, September 23 - Santa Barbara, CA - Soho Theater
Monday, September 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
Tuesday, September 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
Thursday - September 28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
Friday, September 29 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst
Saturday, September 30 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
Tuesday, October 3 - Sacramento - Goldfield Theater
Thursday, October 5 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
Friday, October 6 - Seattle, WA - Showbox
Saturday, October 7 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore
Monday, October 9 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
Tuesday, October 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
Thursday, October 12 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater
Friday, October 13 - Ft Collins, CO - Aggie Theater
Saturday, October 14 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
Monday, October 16 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
Tuesday, October 17 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
Thursday, October 19 - Austin, TX - Emo's
Friday, October 20 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Saturday, October 21 - Dallas, TX - Studio At The Factory
Monday, October 23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall
Tuesday, October 24 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
Thursday, October 26 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Friday, October 27 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre
Saturday, October 28 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Annex
Tuesday, October 31 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
Thursday, November 2 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
Friday, November 3 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
Saturday, November 4 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall
Monday, November 6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird
Tuesday, November 7 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
Thursday, November 9 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Friday, November 10 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Saturday, November 11 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
Monday, November 13 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
Tuesday, November 14 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
Wednesday, November 15 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse