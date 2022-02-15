Roots Picnic 2022 lineup: Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, Wizkid, Kamasi & more
The 2022 edition of Roots Picnic has been announced. It goes down June 4-5 at the Mann at Fairmount Park in Philly, and headlining is Mary J. Blige, who's fresh off performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, doing her first-ever collaborative set with The Roots. The lineup also includes Summer Walker, Wizkid, Jazmine Sullivan, Kamasi Washington, J Period Live Mixtape (ft. Black Thought, Rick Ross & Benny the Butcher), Soulquarians Jam Session (ft. Keyshia Cole, SWV & Musiq Soulchild), Masego, Kirk Franklin, G Herbo, Tierra Whack, Freddie Gibbs, Mickey Guyton (who sung the National Anthem at the Super Bowl), Yebba, Chief Keef, Robert Glasper & Bilal, DJ Jazzy Jeff & Rakim, Babyface Ray, Protoje, serpentwithfeet, and more.
As always, there's also the Podcast Stage, which features Questlove Supreme, Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Jemele Hill Is Unbothered, and more.
"After a long two years, we are excited to announce the return of The Roots Picnic to Philly with two days of music and culture at the Mann at Fairmount Park," said Shawn Gee, The Roots' manager, co-founder of Roots Picnic, and president of Live Nation Urban. "This year, Black Thought, Questlove and I attempted to curate a lineup that broke through the genre barriers that often separate us in black culture. To be able to book Mickey Guyton, Kirk Franklin, G Herbo, Wizkid, Wallo & Gillie, and Mary J Blige on the same lineup was a dream come true."
Tickets go on fan club presale today (2/15) at 10 AM and the general public on-sale begins Friday (2/18) at 10 AM. Full lineup and a video from the virtual 2020 edition of Roots Picnic below.
Roots Picnic -- 2022 Lineup
Mary J. Blige with the Roots
Summer Walker
Wizkid
Jazmine Sullivan
Kamasi Washington
J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, and Benny the Butcher
Soulquarians Jam Session featuring Keyshia Cole, SWV, and Musiq Soulchild
Masego
Kirk Franklin
G Herbo
Tierra Whack
Freddie Gibbs
Mickey Guyton
Yebba
Chief Keef
Robert Glasper & Bilal
DJ Jazzy Jeff & Rakim
Babyface Ray
Muni Long
CKay
Protoje
Serpentwithfeet
Ambre
Alex Isley
KUR
Durand
Suzanne Christine
Mu Mu Fresh
Jordan Hawkins
Macc N Cheese
Aquil Dawud
DJ Diamond Kuts
DJ Aktive
PODCAST STAGE:
Million Dollaz Worth of Game
Rory & Mal
Questlove Supreme
Earn Your Leisure
Whoreible Decisions
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Carefully Reckless featuring Jess Hilarious
FAQ Podcast with Fuzzy and Quincy Harris
Around the Way Curls
Podcast Bols
Disruptors in the Culture