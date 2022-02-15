Roots Picnic 2022 lineup: Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, Wizkid, Kamasi & more

The 2022 edition of Roots Picnic has been announced. It goes down June 4-5 at the Mann at Fairmount Park in Philly, and headlining is Mary J. Blige, who's fresh off performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, doing her first-ever collaborative set with The Roots. The lineup also includes Summer Walker, Wizkid, Jazmine Sullivan, Kamasi Washington, J Period Live Mixtape (ft. Black Thought, Rick Ross & Benny the Butcher), Soulquarians Jam Session (ft. Keyshia Cole, SWV & Musiq Soulchild), Masego, Kirk Franklin, G Herbo, Tierra Whack, Freddie Gibbs, Mickey Guyton (who sung the National Anthem at the Super Bowl), Yebba, Chief Keef, Robert Glasper & Bilal, DJ Jazzy Jeff & Rakim, Babyface Ray, Protoje, serpentwithfeet, and more.

As always, there's also the Podcast Stage, which features Questlove Supreme, Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Jemele Hill Is Unbothered, and more.

"After a long two years, we are excited to announce the return of The Roots Picnic to Philly with two days of music and culture at the Mann at Fairmount Park," said Shawn Gee, The Roots' manager, co-founder of Roots Picnic, and president of Live Nation Urban. "This year, Black Thought, Questlove and I attempted to curate a lineup that broke through the genre barriers that often separate us in black culture. To be able to book Mickey Guyton, Kirk Franklin, G Herbo, Wizkid, Wallo & Gillie, and Mary J Blige on the same lineup was a dream come true."

Tickets go on fan club presale today (2/15) at 10 AM and the general public on-sale begins Friday (2/18) at 10 AM. Full lineup and a video from the virtual 2020 edition of Roots Picnic below.

Roots Picnic -- 2022 Lineup

Mary J. Blige with the Roots

Summer Walker

Wizkid

Jazmine Sullivan

Kamasi Washington

J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, and Benny the Butcher

Soulquarians Jam Session featuring Keyshia Cole, SWV, and Musiq Soulchild

Masego

Kirk Franklin

G Herbo

Tierra Whack

Freddie Gibbs

Mickey Guyton

Yebba

Chief Keef

Robert Glasper & Bilal

DJ Jazzy Jeff & Rakim

Babyface Ray

Muni Long

CKay

Protoje

Serpentwithfeet

Ambre

Alex Isley

KUR

Durand

Suzanne Christine

Mu Mu Fresh

Jordan Hawkins

Macc N Cheese

Aquil Dawud

DJ Diamond Kuts

DJ Aktive

PODCAST STAGE:

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

Rory & Mal

Questlove Supreme

Earn Your Leisure

Whoreible Decisions

Jemele Hill is Unbothered

Carefully Reckless featuring Jess Hilarious

FAQ Podcast with Fuzzy and Quincy Harris

Around the Way Curls

Podcast Bols

Disruptors in the Culture