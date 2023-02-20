Roots Picnic 2023: Lauryn Hill ‘Miseducation’ set, Diddy, Dave Chappelle, Lil Uzi Vert & more

Roots Picnic returns June 3-4 to The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philly. Headliners include Ms. Lauryn Hill doing a rare performance of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in its entirely for the album's 25th anniversary, The Roots doing collaborative sets with both Diddy and Dave Chappelle, and Lil Uzi Vert.

The lineup also includes Black Thought’s Live Mixtape set featuring Eve and Busta Rhymes; a Soulquarians icons set featuring Isley Brothers and Roy Ayers; and a State Property reunion featuring Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Young Gunz, Peedi Crank, and Oschino & Sparks; as well as Ari Lennox, City Girls, Syd, GloRilla, Lucky Daye, dvsn, DJ Drama, Maverick City, Saucy Santana, Little Brother, Yussef Dayes Experience, Symba, Backyard Band vs Rare Essence, and more. Full lineup below.

Tickets go on presale Tuesday (2/21) at noon and the general on-sale begins Wednesday (2/22) at 10 AM.

Roots Picnic loading...

Roots Picnic 2023 Lineup

Diddy w/ The Roots

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Lil Uzi Vert

Dave Chappelle w/ The Roots

Soulquarians Set featuring Roy Ayers & The Isley Bros

Black Thought Live Mixtape featuring Busta Rhymes & Eve

Ari Lennox

Lucky Daye

City Girls

Maverick City

Syd

Glorilla

DJ Drama

Uncle Waffles

Saucy Santana

DVSN

Kindred The Family Soul

Spinall

State Property Reunion (Freeway, Beanie Siegel, Young Gunz, Peedi Crakk, Oschino & Sparks)

Little Brother

Yussef Dayes Experience

Adam Blackstone w/ Coco Jones & Mary Mary

Baller Alert Presents Go Go: Backyard Band vs Rare Essence

Symba

Fridayy

Mike Phillips

Rocky

Dappa

Akin Inaj & Inutech

PODCAST STAGE:

Charlamagne Tha God

Off The Record with DJ Akademiks

Don’t Call Me White Girl

Lip Service with Angela Yee

Questlove Supreme

People’s Party with Talib Kweli

Pour Minds

Trap Nerds

The Office XIV

Love + Grit