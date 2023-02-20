Roots Picnic 2023: Lauryn Hill ‘Miseducation’ set, Diddy, Dave Chappelle, Lil Uzi Vert & more
Roots Picnic returns June 3-4 to The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philly. Headliners include Ms. Lauryn Hill doing a rare performance of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in its entirely for the album's 25th anniversary, The Roots doing collaborative sets with both Diddy and Dave Chappelle, and Lil Uzi Vert.
The lineup also includes Black Thought’s Live Mixtape set featuring Eve and Busta Rhymes; a Soulquarians icons set featuring Isley Brothers and Roy Ayers; and a State Property reunion featuring Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Young Gunz, Peedi Crank, and Oschino & Sparks; as well as Ari Lennox, City Girls, Syd, GloRilla, Lucky Daye, dvsn, DJ Drama, Maverick City, Saucy Santana, Little Brother, Yussef Dayes Experience, Symba, Backyard Band vs Rare Essence, and more. Full lineup below.
Tickets go on presale Tuesday (2/21) at noon and the general on-sale begins Wednesday (2/22) at 10 AM.
Roots Picnic 2023 Lineup
Diddy w/ The Roots
Ms. Lauryn Hill
Lil Uzi Vert
Dave Chappelle w/ The Roots
Soulquarians Set featuring Roy Ayers & The Isley Bros
Black Thought Live Mixtape featuring Busta Rhymes & Eve
Ari Lennox
Lucky Daye
City Girls
Maverick City
Syd
Glorilla
DJ Drama
Uncle Waffles
Saucy Santana
DVSN
Kindred The Family Soul
Spinall
State Property Reunion (Freeway, Beanie Siegel, Young Gunz, Peedi Crakk, Oschino & Sparks)
Little Brother
Yussef Dayes Experience
Adam Blackstone w/ Coco Jones & Mary Mary
Baller Alert Presents Go Go: Backyard Band vs Rare Essence
Symba
Fridayy
Mike Phillips
Rocky
Dappa
Akin Inaj & Inutech
PODCAST STAGE:
Charlamagne Tha God
Off The Record with DJ Akademiks
Don’t Call Me White Girl
Lip Service with Angela Yee
Questlove Supreme
People’s Party with Talib Kweli
Pour Minds
Trap Nerds
The Office XIV
Love + Grit