Rosalía & Charli XCX performing on SNL in March

After a month off, Saturday Night Live returns next weekend (February 26) with host John Mulaney and musical guest LCD Soundsystem. SNL has now announced the following two episodes, as well, and they're two more good lineups. March 5 is hosted by Oscar Isaac (Dune, Star Wars, X-Men: Apocalypse, the upcoming Moon Knight, etc) and features musical guest Charli XCX, whose anticipated new album Crash is out later that month. She was originally scheduled to appear in December, but her set was cancelled because of a spike in Covid cases.

On March 12, Zoë Kravitz (The Batman, High Fidelity, Big Little Lies, etc) hosts, and Rosalía is the musical guest. Her anticipated new album MOTOMAMI, the follow-up to 2018's excellent El Mal Querer, is due out March 18.