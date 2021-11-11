Rosalía shares “LA FAMA” ft. The Weeknd off new album ‘MOTOMAMI’

Rosalía recently announced a new album, MOTOMAMI, due in 2022, and now she has released first single "LA FAMA" featuring The Weeknd. "I wanted to write, in my own way, a bachata with a little story around ambition," Rosalía said in a translated statement. "Taking as a reference the lyrics of Ruben Blades or Patti Smith and the songs of Aventura, I ended up writing a story of romance with fame."

The Weeknd sings in Spanish on the track, which is a very appealing fusion of bachata and modern glossy R&B. Listen and watch the theatrical video (directed by Director X and featuring Danny Trejo) below.