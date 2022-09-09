Rosalía shares ‘Motomami’ deluxe edition ft. 4 new tracks

Rosalía released the fantastic Motomami in March, and she's now expanded it with a new deluxe edition, Motomami +, featuring new tracks. One of those is recent single "Despechá," which she's also shared a new video for, and there's also a remix of "Candy" featuring Puerto Rican musician and Plan B founder Chencho Corleone, a live version of "La Fama," and previously unreleased tracks "Aislamiento," "La Kilié," "LAX," and "Chiri." Stream the whole thing, and watch the "Despechá" video, below.

Rosalía is in the midst of a massive tour, which hits NYC later this month for shows at Radio City Music Hall on September 18 & 19, and a set at Global Citizen Festival on September 24. See all dates below.

ROSALÍA - MOTOMAMI + TRACKLIST

SAOKO

CANDY

LA FAMA

BULERÍAS

CHICKEN TERIYAKI

HENTAI

BIZCOCHITO

G3 N15

MOTOMAMI

DIABLO

DELIRIO DE GRANDEZA

CUUUUuuuuuute

Abcdefg

LA COMBI VERSACE

COMO UN G

Thank Yu :)

DESPECHÁ

CANDY (Remix)

LA FAMA (Live en el Palau Sant Jordi)

AISLAMIENTO

LA KILIÉ

LAX

CHIRI

SAKURA

ROSALÍA: 2022 TOUR

Fri Sep 9 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – The Coliseo

Thu Sep 15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Sep 18 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall

Mon Sep 19 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall

Fri Sep 23 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage

Mon Sep 26 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

Wed Sep 28 – Chicago, Illinois – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Oct 2 – San Diego, California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Tue Oct 4 – San Francisco, California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Fri Oct 7 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater

Sat Oct 8 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater

Wed Oct 12 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall

Fri Oct 14 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Oct 17 – Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Oct 22 – Miami, FL – iii Points Festival

Fri Nov 25 – Porto, Portugal – Pavilhão Rosa Mota

Sun Nov 27 – Lisbon, Portugal – Campo Pequeno

Thu Dec 1 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Sun Dec 4 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrom

Wed Dec 7 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Hall

Sat Dec 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Mon Dec 12 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

Thu Dec 15 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

Sun Dec 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena