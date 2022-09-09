Rosalía shares ‘Motomami’ deluxe edition ft. 4 new tracks
Rosalía released the fantastic Motomami in March, and she's now expanded it with a new deluxe edition, Motomami +, featuring new tracks. One of those is recent single "Despechá," which she's also shared a new video for, and there's also a remix of "Candy" featuring Puerto Rican musician and Plan B founder Chencho Corleone, a live version of "La Fama," and previously unreleased tracks "Aislamiento," "La Kilié," "LAX," and "Chiri." Stream the whole thing, and watch the "Despechá" video, below.
Rosalía is in the midst of a massive tour, which hits NYC later this month for shows at Radio City Music Hall on September 18 & 19, and a set at Global Citizen Festival on September 24. See all dates below.
Shop for Rosalía albums on vinyl in the BV store.
ROSALÍA - MOTOMAMI + TRACKLIST
SAOKO
CANDY
LA FAMA
BULERÍAS
CHICKEN TERIYAKI
HENTAI
BIZCOCHITO
G3 N15
MOTOMAMI
DIABLO
DELIRIO DE GRANDEZA
CUUUUuuuuuute
Abcdefg
LA COMBI VERSACE
COMO UN G
Thank Yu :)
DESPECHÁ
CANDY (Remix)
LA FAMA (Live en el Palau Sant Jordi)
AISLAMIENTO
LA KILIÉ
LAX
CHIRI
SAKURA
ROSALÍA: 2022 TOUR
Fri Sep 9 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – The Coliseo
Thu Sep 15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sun Sep 18 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall
Mon Sep 19 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall
Fri Sep 23 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage
Mon Sep 26 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
Wed Sep 28 – Chicago, Illinois – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sun Oct 2 – San Diego, California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Tue Oct 4 – San Francisco, California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Fri Oct 7 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater
Sat Oct 8 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater
Wed Oct 12 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall
Fri Oct 14 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Mon Oct 17 – Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy
Sat Oct 22 – Miami, FL – iii Points Festival
Fri Nov 25 – Porto, Portugal – Pavilhão Rosa Mota
Sun Nov 27 – Lisbon, Portugal – Campo Pequeno
Thu Dec 1 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
Sun Dec 4 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrom
Wed Dec 7 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Hall
Sat Dec 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
Mon Dec 12 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
Thu Dec 15 – London, United Kingdom – The O2
Sun Dec 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena