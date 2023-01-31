Rose City Band announce new album & tour, share “Chasing Rainbows”

Rose City Band, the twangy solo project of Portland's Ripley Johnson (Wooden Shjips, Moon Duo), has announced a new album, Garden Party, that will be out April 21 via Thrill Jockey. The album was produced by Tortoise's John McEntire, and features his Moon Duo bandmates John Jeffrey on drums and Sanae Yamada on keyboards, plus Barry Walker on pedal steel.

The lovely "Chasing Rainbows" opens the album, allowing Ripley and his bandmates to really stretch out instrumentally. Listen to that below.

Rose City Band will also be on tour this spring, including a stop at Boise's Treefort Music Festival, and West Coast dates in April and May before heading to Europe. All dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, Moon Duo will open for Les Claypool's Frog Brigade this summer.

Rose City Band - Garden Party tracklist:

1. Chasing Rainbows

2. Slow Burn

3. Garden Song

4. Porch Boogie

5. Saturday's Gone

6. Mariposa

7. Moonlight Highway

8. El Rio

Rose City Band - 2023 tour dates:

Mar. 22-26 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Festival

Apr. 27 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

Apr. 28 - Santa Barbara - Soho

Apr. 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

Apr. 30 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet’s

May 4 - Vancouver, BC - Cobalt

May 5 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

May 6 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre

May 21 - Berlin, DE - Privatclub

May 22 - Copenhagen, DK - Loppen

May 23 - Gothenburg, SE - Pustervik

May 24 - Oslo, NO - Blaa

May 25 - Stockholm, SE - Fasching

May 26 - Malmö, SE - Plan B

May 28 - Hamburg, DE - Hebebühne

May 29 - Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje

May 30 - Amsterdam, NL - Bitterzoet

May 31 - Middelkerke, BE - De Zwerver

Jun. 1 - London, UK - Scala

Jun. 2 - Manchester, UK - YES

Jun. 3 - York, UK - The Crescent

Jun. 4 - Brighton, UK - Patterns

Jun. 7 - Zürich, CH - Bogen F

Jun. 8 - Ravenna, IT - Beaches Brew

Jun. 9 - Milano, IT - Arci Bellezza