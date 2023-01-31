Rose City Band announce new album & tour, share “Chasing Rainbows”
Rose City Band, the twangy solo project of Portland's Ripley Johnson (Wooden Shjips, Moon Duo), has announced a new album, Garden Party, that will be out April 21 via Thrill Jockey. The album was produced by Tortoise's John McEntire, and features his Moon Duo bandmates John Jeffrey on drums and Sanae Yamada on keyboards, plus Barry Walker on pedal steel.
The lovely "Chasing Rainbows" opens the album, allowing Ripley and his bandmates to really stretch out instrumentally. Listen to that below.
Rose City Band will also be on tour this spring, including a stop at Boise's Treefort Music Festival, and West Coast dates in April and May before heading to Europe. All dates are listed below.
Meanwhile, Moon Duo will open for Les Claypool's Frog Brigade this summer.
Rose City Band - Garden Party tracklist:
1. Chasing Rainbows
2. Slow Burn
3. Garden Song
4. Porch Boogie
5. Saturday's Gone
6. Mariposa
7. Moonlight Highway
8. El Rio
Rose City Band - 2023 tour dates:
Mar. 22-26 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Festival
Apr. 27 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
Apr. 28 - Santa Barbara - Soho
Apr. 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon
Apr. 30 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet’s
May 4 - Vancouver, BC - Cobalt
May 5 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
May 6 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre
May 21 - Berlin, DE - Privatclub
May 22 - Copenhagen, DK - Loppen
May 23 - Gothenburg, SE - Pustervik
May 24 - Oslo, NO - Blaa
May 25 - Stockholm, SE - Fasching
May 26 - Malmö, SE - Plan B
May 28 - Hamburg, DE - Hebebühne
May 29 - Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje
May 30 - Amsterdam, NL - Bitterzoet
May 31 - Middelkerke, BE - De Zwerver
Jun. 1 - London, UK - Scala
Jun. 2 - Manchester, UK - YES
Jun. 3 - York, UK - The Crescent
Jun. 4 - Brighton, UK - Patterns
Jun. 7 - Zürich, CH - Bogen F
Jun. 8 - Ravenna, IT - Beaches Brew
Jun. 9 - Milano, IT - Arci Bellezza