Rose City Band announce summer tour

Rose City Band, the twangy, tastefully noodly solo project of Ripley Johnson (Moon Duo, Wooden Shjips), have just announced a summer tour supporting their terrific new album Garden Party. The tour kicks off at Ohio's Nelsonville Music Festival and from there heads to the NYC area with shows at Tubby's Kingston on July 23, Mercury Lounge on July 24, and Union Pool on July 25.

From there, Rose City Band hit DC, Detroit, and Chicago, and tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 AM. Meanwhile, RCB are just about to start their European tour with Rosali. All dates are listed below.

ROSE CITY BAND - 2023 TOUR DATES

05. 21. 2023 Privatclub Berlin, DE w/ Rosali

05. 22. 2023 Loppen Copenhagen, DK w/ Rosali

05. 23. 2023 Pustervik Gothenburg, SE w/ Rosali

05. 24. 2023 Bla Oslo, NO w/ Rosali

05. 25. 2023 Fasching Stockholm, SE w/ Rosali

05. 26. 2023 Plan B Malmö, SE w/ Rosali

05. 28. 2023 Hebebühne Hamburg, DE w/ Rosali

05. 29. 2023 Doornroosje Nijmegen, NL w/ Rosali

05. 30. 2023 Bitterzoet Amsterdam, NL w/ Rosali

05. 31. 2023 De Zwerver Middelkerke, BE w/ Rosali

06. 01. 2023 Scala London, UK w/ Rosali

06. 02. 2023 YES Manchester, UK w/ Rosali

06. 03. 2023 The Crescent York, UK w/ Rosali

06. 04. 2023 Patterns Brighton, UK w/ Rosali

06. 06. 2023 Manufaktur Schorndorf, DE

06. 07. 2023 Bogen F Zürich, CH w/ Rosali

06. 08. 2023 Beaches Brew Festival Ravenna, IT

06. 09. 2023 Arci Bellezza Milano, IT w/ Rosali

07. 21. 2023 Nelsonville Festival Nelsonville, OH

07. 22. 2023 Nelsonville Festival Nelsonville, OH

07. 23. 2023 Tubby's Kingston, NY

07. 24. 2023 Mercury Lounge New York, NY

07. 25. 2023 Union Pool Brooklyn, NY

07. 26. 2023 Union Stage Washington, DC

07. 27. 2023 Magic Bag Detroit, MI

07. 28. 2023 The Empty Bottle Chicago, IL

09. 22. 2023 Cascade Equinox Festival Redmond, OR