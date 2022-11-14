Rose City Band cancel remaining tour dates after testing positive for Covid

Rose City Band, the project of Moon Duo and Wooden Shjips's Ripley Johnson, have cancelled the remaining dates on their North American tour after testing positive for Covid. Opener Rosali will still play the upcoming shows, although venues may change. Rose City Band shared the news on social media, writing:

Bad news. Covid has finally caught up with us. Just as we were about to fly to the east coast. All of our November dates have been cancelled but @rosalimusic and her band will carry on! Some venues will stay the same, some will change. Please check her Instagram page for more info over the next days. Trust me, you won’t want to miss her show! So bummed right now